petersburg rd project named one of winners of build back better regional challenge
Virginia

Petersburg R&D project named one of winners of Build Back Better Regional Challenge

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
virginia politics
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Advanced Pharma Manufacturing and R&D Cluster – led by the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority – is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

The projects funded as part of this award include expanding a nascent pharmaceutical manufacturing corridor in Central Virginia through investment in new wet lab space, development of critical infrastructure to sustain industrial capacity in Petersburg, and engagement with local business to enhance the regional pharmaceutical supply chain.

The Petersburg project will also catalyze a new partnership between Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University to create new pathways for underserved residents to high-quality training and jobs in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Build Back Better Regional Challenge is an unprecedented competitive federal grant program that provides each regional coalition with significant investments to tackle a wide variety of projects – including entrepreneurial support, workforce development, infrastructure, and innovation – to drive inclusive economic growth.

Each coalition’s collection of projects aims to develop and strengthen regional industry clusters – all while embracing economic equity, creating good-paying jobs, and enhancing U.S. competitiveness globally. Projects span 24 states and include $87 million to two primarily Tribal coalitions and over $150 million for projects serving communities impacted by the declining use of coal.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

