Northam marks sweeping change to move Virginia forward as new laws take effect

Gov. Ralph Northam highlighted new laws that take effect today with the start of the new fiscal year in the Commonwealth.

“I am proud of the transformational legislation we passed this year to continue building a stronger, fairer, more inclusive, and more resilient Commonwealth,” Northam said. “As we set our sights on post-pandemic life, Virginia’s future has never been brighter. From taking historic steps to end systemic racism and address racial disparities in our criminal justice system to improving voting access, raising teacher pay, expanding passenger rail, and making higher education more accessible, these new laws will have a lasting impact and move all of Virginia forward.”

Key measures that go into effect on July 1 include:

