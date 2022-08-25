Norfolk Tides power their way to win in Game 1, let lead slip in Game 2
The Norfolk Tides (54-64) beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (63-52), 6-3, in what was a suspended game from last night. The Tides lost a seven-inning game two, 7-6, on a walk-off hit.
Game one tonight was a continuation from a suspended Tuesday night game. Jordan Westburg launched a two-run homer to give the Tides an early lead. Jordan Groshans knocked in a run for the Jumbo Shrimp on a sacrifice fly to put the game at 2-1 before a rain storm suspended the game to today.
Westburg came right back with another two-run homer in the fifth inning. Jacob Nottingham followed two innings later to put the Tides up 6-1. Jacksonville scored two more runs for the remainder of the game but that’d be it as Norfolk wins, 6-3.
The Tides got right off to a fast start in the seven-inning game two. Kelvin Gutierrez blasted a two-run homer to begin the start. Jacksonville answered with an RBI single by Bryan De La Cruz to cut the Tides lead. Norfolk went on to score two more runs in the third when Gutierrez recorded an RBI fielder’s choice, then another run scored on an error to make it 4-1, Norfolk.
The scoring kept coming for both sides. Two runs crossed for Jacksonville in the third, including a solo homer by De La Cruz. The Tides extended their lead to 6-3 when Westburg hit an RBI single in the fourth, then Anthony Bemboom hit a sac fly in the fifth. The Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the fifth though when Victor Victor Mesa hit a two-run single and Bryson Brigman hit an RBI single.
Jesus Sanchez ended up walking off for Jacksonville, beating Norfolk, 7-6, in the bottom of the seventh.