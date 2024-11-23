Women’s Soccer: Virginia knocked out of NCAAs by Wisconsin on PKs

A scoreless draw in regulation and the two 10-minute OT periods sent the second-round NCAA Tournament match between Virginia and Wisconsin to PKs, where the Badgers prevailed, 4-2, on Friday.

The loss ends the season for UVA (13-5-1).

The match was played at Great Park in Irvine, Calif., and hosted by Southern Cal.

The first 110 minutes were a back-and-forth affair, with the best scoring chance coming late in regulation. Virginia looked to have a chance to move in front when Maggie Cagle was taken down along the endline with less than three minutes left in regulation, but officials determined through VAR that no penalty was to be awarded.

The Cavaliers had the bulk of the chances through the pair of 10-minute periods, rattling off five shots in overtime to only one shot for Wisconsin (10-5-6).

Virginia failed to convert on its first and fourth chances in the shootout, while Wisconsin successfully converted all four of its chances to advance to the Round of 16.

“Obviously, it is a tough result given the game,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “We played extremely well on the defensive side the entire game, but we just could not do enough on the attacking end or with our set plays to score. I thought we came on strong in the second half and in both overtimes, but we just could not capitalize. Credit to Wisconsin for their defensive organization. They are a tough team to break down. Hard to lose in PKs as well, but again really proud of our team and the way they fought.”