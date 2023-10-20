Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Women’s Soccer: Virginia gets late goal to get past Miami, 1-0, earning second ACC win
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia gets late goal to get past Miami, 1-0, earning second ACC win

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

A second-half goal from Jill Flammia was the difference on Thursday night as Virginia picked up three more points in the ACC standings with a 1-0 victory over Miami at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (7-3-5, 2-3-3 ACC) applied pressure out of the gates in the second half and finally broke through in the 66th minute. Meredith McDermott dispossessed Miami (3-8-4, 2-5-1 ACC) as the Hurricanes approached the attacking third to start a counter for the Hoos.

Allie Ross took off down the middle of the field and played a through ball out wide to Maggie Cagle on a run toward the box. Cagle made a move around the defender and sent the ball into the six, where Jill Flammia headed it in for the score.

Flammia’s goal was her second of the season and sixth of her career. It’s her first game-winning goal.

Cagle took over the team lead in assists (6) with her pass to Flammia for the game-winning strike.

Virginia closes out the home portion of the regular season on Sunday when the ‘Hoos host Boston College in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It will be Senior Day for the Cavaliers with ceremonies honoring six players prior to kick against the Eagles.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top Sports

1 Elliott trying to manage QB situation with Muskett shoulder, Colandrea at redshirt limit
2 Virginia, coming out of bye, gets toughest test of season with #10 North Carolina
3 Chris Graham, Scott German preview ACC Football weekend slate, talk UVA-UNC
4 Nnanna has been the weak link on the Virginia offensive line, but Elliott sees ‘upside’
5 Injury updates: Virginia comes out healthier after bye week with #10 UNC on the horizon

Latest News

Arts, Local

The Orient Express brings murder and mystery to The Wayne Theatre’s stage

Rebecca Barnabi
broadband internet
Technology, U.S. & World

Senators encourage Congress to extend funding for lower internet costs in low-income households

Rebecca Barnabi

The Affordable Connectivity Program’s funding is set to expire in a few months, but 32 senators are urging Congress to extend the program.

ben cline
Op/Eds & Columns, Politics, U.S. & World

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline’s friend Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election interference case

Gene Zitver

Shortly after the November 2020 election, in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, Sixth District Congressman Ben Cline posted about Sidney Powell on his campaign Facebook page.

Chesapeake Bay
Climate, U.S. & World

Are manatees trying to tell us something about the Chesapeake Bay?

Jeremy Cox
gas prices
Economy, U.S. & World

Gas prices continue to drop: AAA reports prices at the pump down eight cents in past week

Chris Graham
uva football
Football, Sports

Mailbag: NCAA rule change makes triple-option offense a harder go

Chris Graham
power grid electricity
Climate, Virginia

Infrastructure Law provides Virginia more than $71M to expand electric grid management

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy