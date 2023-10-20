Women’s Soccer: Virginia gets late goal to get past Miami, 1-0, earning second ACC win

A second-half goal from Jill Flammia was the difference on Thursday night as Virginia picked up three more points in the ACC standings with a 1-0 victory over Miami at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (7-3-5, 2-3-3 ACC) applied pressure out of the gates in the second half and finally broke through in the 66th minute. Meredith McDermott dispossessed Miami (3-8-4, 2-5-1 ACC) as the Hurricanes approached the attacking third to start a counter for the Hoos.

Allie Ross took off down the middle of the field and played a through ball out wide to Maggie Cagle on a run toward the box. Cagle made a move around the defender and sent the ball into the six, where Jill Flammia headed it in for the score.

Flammia’s goal was her second of the season and sixth of her career. It’s her first game-winning goal.

Cagle took over the team lead in assists (6) with her pass to Flammia for the game-winning strike.

Virginia closes out the home portion of the regular season on Sunday when the ‘Hoos host Boston College in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It will be Senior Day for the Cavaliers with ceremonies honoring six players prior to kick against the Eagles.