Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia rolls past Radford, 5-0
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia rolls past Radford, 5-0

Chris Graham
Published date:
soccer
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

Fifth-ranked UVA got goals from four different players, including an early brace from Maggie Cagle, on the way to a 5-0 victory over Radford on Sunday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (2-0-0) started quickly with Maggie Cagle converting from the spot after being taken down in the box in the first minute. She doubled the lead for the Hoos in the 12th minute when she received a ball from Meredith McDermott at the top left of the box, turned and around her defender before sending it in across the face of the goal past the back post.

The Cavaliers got a third goal in the 24th minute when Lacey McCormack found Sarah Brunner with a service to the back post that Brunner finished with an authoritative header.

Virginia added two goals in the second half within minutes of each other to reach the final 5-0 margin of victory.

It started with a goal from Yuna McCormack in the 69th minute as Cagle received a ball at the top of the box and tapped it over to McCormack who took a touch around a defender and fired her shot for the score.

Maya Carter then capped the scoring with her 76th-minute goal as Aniyah Collier sent a ball in that was headed down by a defender, but Carter came up with the possession at the near post and finished for the score.

Virginia returns to action on Thursday when the Cavaliers host Michigan at 8:15 p.m. in the back half of a doubleheader with the men’s team.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Update: Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

court law
Police, Virginia

Portsmouth man faces prison time for not paying $1.2 million to IRS for Tulsa area business

Crystal Graham
college students
Schools, Virginia

Child headed to college? Expert advises parents to respect boundaries

Crystal Graham

It's the time of year when parents are busy driving or flying to drop their teens off at college, and anxiety is often high for the parent and student.

student debt
Economy, U.S.

Study: Americans crushed by debt, so-called solutions often shady

Crystal Graham

A study finds that as people struggle to pay trillions of dollars in debt, some are turning to companies promising to fix their credit scores.

Sports

Norfolk Tides close out series in Memphis with extra-inning win

Chris Graham
zach gelof uva baseball
Sports

UVA alum Zack Gelof putting up bonkers numbers in his rookie stint with the Oakland A’s

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericksburg Nationals cap big week with Augusta with 7-0 win

Chris Graham
richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels make it five of six with 6-4 win over Harrisburg Senators

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy