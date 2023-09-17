Countries
Women’s Soccer: #20 UVA gets goal in 80th minute to draw with Louisville
Chris Graham
#20 UVA found the equalizer down the stretch to open ACC play with a 1-1 draw at Louisville on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers (5-0-3, 0-0-1 ACC) had the bulk of the chances in the first period, firing off four shots and tallying four corners to only one of each of the Cardinals (1-4-4, 0-0-1 ACC).

The Cardinals took the lead in the 58th minute off a set piece. Addie Chester sent a free kick into the box where Fiona Gaißer volleyed it toward goal and Lucy Roberts finished from eight yards out.

Virginia evened things in the 80th minute with a long ball played ahead to Maggie Cagle who cut in and played the ball across to Meredith McDermott on the run in the box. McDermott slipped the redirect in past the right post to pull the Cavaliers square with the Cardinals.

