Home William Byron saves fuel to the max in suspenseful NASCAR Cup Series win at Iowa
NASCAR

William Byron saves fuel to the max in suspenseful NASCAR Cup Series win at Iowa

Rod Mullins
Published date:
william byron nascar cup series
William Byron, driver of the #24 Raptor Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa Speedway. Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

An unusual number of caution flags helped William Byron save enough fuel to win the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol on Sunday, earning his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season. and his first since the Daytona 500.

Byron stretched his final tank of fuel for 144 laps on a track where the fuel window is typically around 100 laps. He finished 1.192 seconds ahead of second-place Chase Briscoe. Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney finished third and fourth, respectively.

Byron’s No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet ran out of fuel during his celebratory burnout on the frontstretch.

“Man, how about that for some fuel mileage?” Byron said after exiting his car. “We’ve had our fair share of things not go our way with fuel mileage. … Just super thankful for (crew chief) Rudy (Fugle) and all these guys, all the engineers, all the engineers back at the shop.”

The victory was the 15th of Byron’s career and his first at the 0.875-mile short track. He regained the series lead by 18 points over teammate Chase Elliott, who finished 14th after pitting for fuel late in the race.

The final stage featured seven cautions within 65 laps, which allowed Byron to conserve fuel. Briscoe got close to Byron during the final 64-lap green-flag run but was unable to challenge for the lead.

“There at the end, I was running William down,” Briscoe said. “I thought I was really in the catbird seat there, and I just got there and kind of stalled out.”

Keselowski, who won the first two stages, needed a victory to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The numerous cautions in the final stage negated his fuel advantage.

“Just the way the yellows fell,” Keselowski said. “We had so many yellows there in Stage 3 that it got the 24 (Byron) and the 19 (Briscoe) to where they could make it on fuel pitting way outside the window, and we just couldn’t get back by them.”

Ryan Preece finished fifth, gaining ground on Chris Buescher in the race for what could be the final Playoff spot. Bubba Wallace, the Brickyard 400 winner, rallied from two laps down to finish sixth. Alex Bowman came in seventh, solidifying his potential Playoff spot with a 63-point lead over Preece.

The quest for the final Playoff spots continues next Sunday at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at the Glen.

Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol

Iowa Speedway
Newton, Iowa
Sunday, August 3, 2025

  1. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 350.
  2. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 350.
  3. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 350.
  4. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 350.
  5. (33) Ryan Preece, Ford, 350.
  6. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 350.
  7. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 350.
  8. (7) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 350.
  9. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 350.
  10. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 350.
  11. (28) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 350.
  12. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 350.
  13. (12) Josh Berry, Ford, 350.
  14. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 350.
  15. (29) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 350.
  16. (25) Erik Jones, Toyota, 350.
  17. (17) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 350.
  18. (9) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 350.
  19. (22) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 350.
  20. (37) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 350.
  21. (20) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 350.
  22. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 350.
  23. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 350.
  24. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 350.
  25. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 350.
  26. (19) Cole Custer, Ford, 350.
  27. (13) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 350.
  28. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 350.
  29. (31) Noah Gragson, Ford, 350.
  30. (24) Riley Herbst #, Toyota, 350.
  31. (21) Shane Van Gisbergen #, Chevrolet, 349.
  32. (35) Cody Ware, Ford, 349.
  33. (30) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 347.
  34. (34) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 347.
  35. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 346.
  36. (23) Zane Smith, Ford, 344.
  37. (36) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 340.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.905 mph
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 17 Mins, 47 Secs.
Margin of Victory: 1.192 Seconds
Caution Flags: 12 for 72 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, the co-host of the “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham, and is the editor of Dickenson Media. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

football money
Basketball, Football, Go 'Hoos

Are college athletes just mercenaries? UVA’s Williams, Jones address the question of the day

Chris Graham
waynesboro raw water tank
Local

Waynesboro: $4.2M raw water tank project finished ahead of schedule

Crystal Graham

A $4.2 million project to install a raw water tank at the Coyner Springs treatment plant in Waynesboro has been completed ahead of schedule.

brock lesnar
Wrestling

Brock Lesnar, still named in sex-trafficking suit, is back in WWE

Chris Graham

Brock Lesnar is back as an active wrestler in WWE, despite also still being an active part of a sex-trafficking lawsuit.

health care
Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Congressional committees approve reauthorization of leases for 18 VA medical facilities

Rebecca Barnabi
ring video doorbell camera security
Local, Public Safety

Developing: Waynesboro Police seek video of road-rage incident, shooting

Crystal Graham
Arts, Virginia

Historian Sarah Kay Bierle to present on Confederate artillerist John Pelham

Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County juvenile stabbed multiple times early Saturday; suspect in custody

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status