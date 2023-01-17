Countries
news west virginia tractor trailer driver dies in icy highland county crash
Local

West Virginia tractor-trailer driver dies in icy Highland County crash

Chris Graham
Published:
police emergency fire
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

A tractor-trailer driver who lost control of his vehicle in icy conditions on Route 220 in Highland County early Tuesday died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Virginia State Police are reporting that Thomas Mark Burgoyne, 65, of Franklin, W.Va., died in the 6:15 a.m. accident.

Burgoyne was driving a 2009 Peterbilt tractor trailer north on Route 220 when he encountered ice on the roadway, lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

According to State Police, Burgoyne was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected on impact.

He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, where he passed.

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

