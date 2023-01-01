Menu
news wentz throws three ints riveras gamble fails spectacularly in 24 10 washington loss
Sports

Wentz throws three INTs, Rivera’s gamble fails in 24-10 Washington loss

Chris Graham
Published:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

Washington coach Ron Rivera’s dumb move to go with Carson Wentz at QB, as expected, failed spectacularly, as the fading young veteran signal-caller threw three interceptions in a 24-10 Commanders’ loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Wentz was intercepted twice in the first quarter, and the third pick, in Browns territory with 3:18 to go in the game, may have sealed Washington’s playoff fate.

The 2016 #2 overall pick was 16-of-28 for 143 yards.

Washington is now 2-5 in games started by Wentz, who was acquired in the offseason wit Indianapolis in which the teams swapped 2022 second-round picks, and the Commanders also sent the Colts a pair of third-rounders.

The move to start Wentz came after Taylor Heinicke, who took over at QB1 after Wentz injured a finger on his throwing hand in Washington’s 12-7 win over Chicago on Oct. 13, had led the Commanders to a 5-3-1 record to get the team into playoff contention.

But Washington had lost its last two games, including a 37-20 loss at San Francisco on Christmas Eve in which Heinicke, a 2014 ODU alum, had two crucial second half turnovers.

Wentz replaced Heinicke in the fourth quarter of that one, and was 12-of-16 for 123 yards and a TD in mop-up duty.

That was enough to earn him the start this week with Washington’s season on the line.

A Green Bay win over Minnesota in the late window on Sunday would eliminate the Commanders from playoff contention.

The move by Rivera, 21-27-1 in three seasons at Washington, reeked of an effort at trying to justify the offseason move to acquire Wentz, who is on the books for $26.2 million in 2023 and $27.2 million in 2024, though none of that money is guaranteed.

Heinicke, meanwhile, is on the second year of a two-year deal paying him $2.9 million this year, and will be a free agent in the offseason.

A Week 17 game with a playoff berth on the line would seem to be an odd time to audition a QB for next year, but then, this is the Washington Commanders.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Roger Gonzalez