Wasn’t pretty, but the Baltimore Ravens get the dub, 13-3 over Carolina Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-3 on the season after winning on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers, 13-3.

It was a game of offensive football that set the sport back about 100 years as each team had just three points through three quarters, with Justin Tucker hitting two field goals for Baltimore as Lamar Jackson added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth to clinch it.

The Ravens had just 308 yards of offense, Carolina had only 205, and the teams combined to convert just 9 of 27 third downs. The Panthers turned the ball over three times on the day and had nine penalties, while Baltimore had one interception and 10 penalties.

Lamar Jackson went 24-for-33 for 209 yards while running back Kenyan Drake had 10 rushes for 46 yards. Jackson had 31 rushing yards on 1 carries.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had nine catches for 128 yards, and Mark Andrews had six catches for 64 yards.

Baker Mayfield started at QB for Carolina and went 21-for-33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. The Panthers recorded just 36 total rushing yards on the day, moving to 3-8.