Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news wasnt pretty but the baltimore ravens get the dub 13 3 over carolina panthers
Sports

Wasn’t pretty, but the Baltimore Ravens get the dub, 13-3 over Carolina Panthers

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
baltimore ravens
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-3 on the season after winning on Sunday over the Carolina Panthers, 13-3.

It was a game of offensive football that set the sport back about 100 years as each team had just three points through three quarters, with Justin Tucker hitting two field goals for Baltimore as Lamar Jackson added a one-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth to clinch it.

The Ravens had just 308 yards of offense, Carolina had only 205, and the teams combined to convert just 9 of 27 third downs. The Panthers turned the ball over three times on the day and had nine penalties, while Baltimore had one interception and 10 penalties.
Lamar Jackson went 24-for-33 for 209 yards while running back Kenyan Drake had 10 rushes for 46 yards. Jackson had 31 rushing yards on 1 carries.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had nine catches for 128 yards, and Mark Andrews had six catches for 64 yards.

Baker Mayfield started at QB for Carolina and went 21-for-33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. The Panthers recorded just 36 total rushing yards on the day, moving to 3-8.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens defense dominates Carolina, offense does enough in 13-3 win
Scott German
uva basketball main event

Virginia wins Main Event in Vegas, defeating Illinois, 70-61: These ‘Hoos are OK
Chris Graham

This Virginia team is much better than I thought it was going into the season. And I thought going into the season that it could win the ACC and play deep into March.

Men’s Soccer: Virginia eliminated from NCAA Tournament in PK shootout
Chris Graham

Ninth-seeded Marshall defeated 11th seed Virginia on penalty kicks on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium, bouncing the Cavaliers from the NCAA Tournament in the process.

uva logo

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 5-0 with 74-60 win at American
Chris Graham
longwood basketball

Longwood drops JK54 Classic final to SIUE, 61-56, to finish weekend 2-1
Chris Graham

Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Chris Graham
Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders win again, defeating Houston Texans, 23-10
Roger Gonzalez