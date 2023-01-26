Warner, Kaine seek to honor former colleague by naming amphitheater in his honor

The Blue Ridge Music Center may get a new name for its outdoor amphitheater, if U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) get legislation through the U.S. Congress.

Warner and Kaine reintroduced a bill today to designate the Galax Center’s outdoor amphitheater as the “Rick Boucher Amphitheater,” to honor former Congressman Rick Boucher.

“We are deeply appreciative of Congressman Boucher’s commitment to public service, and his continued work for Southwest Virginia,” the senators said. “We can think of no better way to honor his years of public service than by dedicating this treasured music center, which he championed during his years in office, after him.”

Boucher, an Abingdon native and Democrat, represented Southwest Virginia’s ninth congressional district in the House of Representatives from 1983 to 2011. Boucher was an early supporter of the development of the Blue Ridge Music Center and continued to advocate for the project throughout his tenure. He also served as the chairman of the U.S. House Energy Subcommittee on Communications, Technology and the Internet as well as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy and Air Quality while in Congress.

The Blue Ridge Music Center is home to a visitor center, outdoor amphitheater, indoor interpretive center and museum that highlights the historical significance of the region’s musical culture.

The legislation passed the Senate on December 23, 2022, but did not pass the House of Representatives before the end of the 117th Congress.

The legislation would need to pass both the Senate and the House of Representatives in this 118th Congress to be enacted.