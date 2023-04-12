Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsvirginia tech hoops coach mike young hires former vcu assistant j d byers
Sports

Virginia Tech hoops coach Mike Young hires former VCU assistant J.D. Byers

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young has hired former VCU assistant J.D. Byers, filling an opening left by the departure of recruiting wizard Mike Jones to Maryland.

Byers was briefly on the staff at Penn State under new coach Mike Rhoades, who left VCU to take the job in Happy Valley last month.

Prior to that, Byers had worked under Rhoades at VCU for six seasons. His resume also includes stints at Radford and Randolph-Macon, so he’s familiar with basketball and recruiting in the Commonwealth.

“J.D. brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to us, in addition to a successful track record – everywhere he’s been, the program has improved,” Young said. “A terrific player in his own right, J.D. will be able to connect with our guys to positively impact them on and off the court. I’m fired up to have J.D. on board with us.”

Byers has recruiting chops of his own, helping VCU land the top-rated recruiting class in the Atlantic 10 in three of the past four seasons, the highlights being a pair of NBA guys, Bones Hyland and Vince Williams Jr.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of Coach Young’s staff here at Virginia Tech,” said Byers, whose wife, Marci, is the head volleyball coach at Virginia Tech. “Coach Young is one of the best coaches in the country, and I can’t wait to work alongside him and our staff on a daily basis. Virginia Tech has always been a special university with a great basketball tradition. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Trump’s ‘big lie’ is threatening the right to vote in Buckingham County
2 Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton shares Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis
3 The political sunset of Emmett Hanger is an unfortunate end of an era
4 Filipowski returning to Duke: Impact on interest at Duke now in Kadin Shedrick
5 Is Virginia becoming a player in the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes? Maybe

Latest News

abortion health sign protest rights women
U.S./World

Access to abortion care and miscarriage management medication threatened by court ruling

Rebecca Barnabi
police emergency fire
Local

Apparent medical emergency triggers five-vehicle crash at Waynesboro intersection

Chris Graham

A Greenville man suffered a medical emergency while driving through a Waynesboro intersection on Tuesday, triggering a five-vehicle crash, according to Waynesboro Police.

Local

Camp LIGHT makes Newsweek’s 2023 list of best summer camps in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi

Camp LIGHT in Waynesboro is among Newsweek’s America’s Best Summer Camps 2023.

urban trees
U.S./World

Biden Administration announces funding to expand access to trees, green spaces

Crystal Graham
uva health
Local

UVA Health and UVA Cancer Center earn awards for ‘best in class’

Rebecca Barnabi
jones gardens staunton virginia
Culture

Nourishing Strides 5K to help fund Staunton’s Jones Gardens, expansion

Crystal Graham
cell phone
Local

Charlottesville residents eligible for Pathways funding; Albemarle County funds exhausted

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy