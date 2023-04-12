Virginia Tech hoops coach Mike Young hires former VCU assistant J.D. Byers

Virginia Tech basketball coach Mike Young has hired former VCU assistant J.D. Byers, filling an opening left by the departure of recruiting wizard Mike Jones to Maryland.

Byers was briefly on the staff at Penn State under new coach Mike Rhoades, who left VCU to take the job in Happy Valley last month.

Prior to that, Byers had worked under Rhoades at VCU for six seasons. His resume also includes stints at Radford and Randolph-Macon, so he’s familiar with basketball and recruiting in the Commonwealth.

“J.D. brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to us, in addition to a successful track record – everywhere he’s been, the program has improved,” Young said. “A terrific player in his own right, J.D. will be able to connect with our guys to positively impact them on and off the court. I’m fired up to have J.D. on board with us.”

Byers has recruiting chops of his own, helping VCU land the top-rated recruiting class in the Atlantic 10 in three of the past four seasons, the highlights being a pair of NBA guys, Bones Hyland and Vince Williams Jr.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of Coach Young’s staff here at Virginia Tech,” said Byers, whose wife, Marci, is the head volleyball coach at Virginia Tech. “Coach Young is one of the best coaches in the country, and I can’t wait to work alongside him and our staff on a daily basis. Virginia Tech has always been a special university with a great basketball tradition. I can’t wait to get to work!”