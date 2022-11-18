Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia tech defeats penn state 61 59 advances to charleston classic final
Sports

Virginia Tech defeats Penn State, 61-59, advances to Charleston Classic final

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball transfer Grant Basile said on Thursday that the Hokies “just got to put teams away.”

The trend of letting opponents hang around continued on Friday, but once again Tech did enough. The Hokies opened up a big lead on Penn State and then held on to beat the Nittany Lions on Friday, 61-59, in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic. The team will now play for the title on Sunday.

“We’re five games in and we needed a tooth sharpener, and Penn State was that team. They’re good. They’ve got a good club,” Tech coach Mike Young said.

As Tech Sideline’s David Cunningham pointed out after the game, the 61 points marked the first time Tech has won a game under Young while scoring under 62 points. The team was previously 0-18.

“To have those numbers a win I think is a really, really good sign for the Hokies moving forward,” Pry said.

Tech is 5-0 for the third time in four seasons under Mike Young.

In this one, Basile led the way with 17 points while Justyn Mutts recorded a double-double, getting 10 points to go with 12 rebounds. Darius Maddox added 11, and Sean Pedulla had 1 0 points of his own as the Hokies shot 44.8 percent from the field.

Usually a good shooting team from deep, Tech made just 3 of their 19 attempts from range while PSU was able to stay in the game by making 11 3-pointers.

Tech led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, holding on despite Penn State pulling within two points on multiple occasions in the final minutes.

With the win, the Hokies will play in the championship game on Sunday against either Colorado State or the College of Charleston.

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva strong

Updated information on memorial service to honor UVA shooting victims
Chris Graham
uva logo

‘I know how much hurting is going on:’ Warner responds to UVA shootings
Rebecca Barnabi

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia held a media press conference Thursday morning and responded to the shooting of three football players at UVA.

Bag check! TSA reminds air travelers some Thanksgiving leftovers are not permitted
Rebecca Barnabi

The Transportation Security Administration might have something to say about those leftovers when you come through airport security.

Woman-owned healthcare management firm to relocate and expand in Norfolk
Rebecca Barnabi
thanksgiving leftovers

Food safety expert on holiday leftovers: ‘When in doubt, throw it out’
Crystal Graham

INFORM Consumers Act passes House, would protect retail against online theft
Rebecca Barnabi
cutting christmas tree

Christmas tree growers gearing up for ‘Evergreen Friday’
NewsDesk