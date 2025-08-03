Virginia Tech has announced its 2025-26 performance schedule for the Center for the Arts kicking off Sept. 19.
Formerly known as the Moss Arts Center, to honor the artist P. Buckley Moss, the center announced a name change in June, after Patricia’s death.
The season offers a range of performances from orchestras to Broadway blockbusters and dance to theatre works concluding on May 9.
Complementing the center’s paid performances and exhibitions are a lineup of free experiences with artists, including talks, post-performance question-and-answer sessions and hands-on workshops.
Tickets may be purchased online; at the Center for the Arts box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; or by calling (540) 231-5300.
Center for the Arts 2025-26 performances
Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano
- Free outdoor concert, Patricia Buckley Moss Lawn
- Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.
With infectious rhythms and vibrant vocals, the music from these masters of Cuba’s iconic son cubano is made for dancing — and for bringing people together.
The Hot Sardines
- 2025-26 Season Opener
- Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.
New York-based jazz ensemble the Hot Sardines brings brassy horns, rollicking piano, rich vocals and a tap dancer.
Step Afrika!
- Saturday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Step Afrika! delivers electrifying night of rhythm, movement, and culture with traditional African stepping, drumming and vibrant storytelling.
Abel Selaocoe, cello and vocals
- Thursday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.
South African cellist Abel Selaocoe blazes across genres, improvising, vocalizing and creating his own percussion.
Chris Thile
- Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.
Grammy-winning mandolinist Chris Thile is a founding member of bluegrass string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek.
Ballet BC
- Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver-based Ballet BC creates dance at its most essential: visceral, powerful, thought-provoking, daring and transformative.
Gaelynn Lea and the Music Inclusion Ensemble
- Co-presented with the School of Performing Arts
- Monday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea joins the Music Inclusion Ensemble, which centers disability narratives and performs a diverse repertoire by disabled composers.
“An Evening with Roz Chast”
- Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.
New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast is one of the greatest chroniclers of life’s anxieties and surreal imaginings.
La Santa Cecilia
- Thursday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.
The L.A.-based, Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia is a modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music.
Hotel Modern “The Great War”
- Thursday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Hotel Modern creates fascinating performances that fuse drama, object theatre, puppetry and film.
360 ALLSTARS
- Sunday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m.
360 ALLSTARS brings an energy-packed party with dancing, rapping, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, basketball and more.
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”
- Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.
The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra brings the magic of the season to the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre with its beloved “Holiday Pops Spectacular.”
Blacksburg Master Chorale Handel’s “Messiah”
- Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.
The Blacksburg Master Chorale is joined by a professional orchestra and soloists to present an iconic work of the holiday season: Handel’s “Messiah.”
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
- Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
- Vasily Petrenko, music director
- Thursday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.
At the forefront of music-making, London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is known for its excellence and versatility.
“From Ordinary Things”
- Julia Bullock, soprano
- Seth Parker Woods, cello
- Conor Hanick, piano
- Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Powerhouses Julia Bullock, Seth Parker Woods and Conor Hanick unite to showcase composers of lyricism and storytelling.
Tim Etchells with Bert and Nasi “L’Addition”
- Friday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.
Brilliant theatre duo Bert and Nasi turn an ordinary restaurant scene into a hilarious theatrical experiment.
Cirque Mechanics “Tilt! A Circus Thrill Ride”
- Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Journey to the backlot of an inventive theme park as Cirque Mechanics returns to Blacksburg with its newest acrobatic adventure.
Danish Radio Big Band with Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.
Danish Radio Big Band brings powerhouse sound alongside three-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.
Irish Baroque Orchestra “The Trials of Tenducci”
- Tuesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.
Experience something different this St. Patrick’s Day with music from flagship period classical instrument ensemble Irish Baroque Orchestra.
Stephanie Lake Company “Manifesto”
- Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.
With all-out dancing and electrifying sound, Stephanie Lake Company’s “Manifesto” features nine dancers and nine drummers on nine drum kits.
Bill Frisell “In My Dreams”
- Featuring Jenny Scheinman, Eyvind Kang, Hank Roberts, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston
- Friday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.
Grammy-winning jazz guitar icon Bill Frisell’s career as a musician and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many recordings.
National Geographic Live “Beauty Beyond the Frontlines”
- Muhammed Muheisen, photojournalist
- Tuesday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.
“National Geographic” Explorer Muhammed Muheisen’s photographs take an unflinching but hopeful look at lives impacted by war.
The Takács Quartet with Jordan Bak, viola
- Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.
The world-renowned Takács Quartet and violist Jordan Bak bring an expressive evening of Mozart viola quintets and Schubert’s “Quartettsatz.”
Algeria Moves! Music, Dance and Women’s Resilience
- Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.
Performer and educator Esraa Warda brings a night of music, voice, and dance to highlight the artistry and spirit of Algeria.
An Evening with Kelli O’Hara
- 2025-26 Season Closer
- Saturday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.
One of the most beloved leading ladies of Broadway, Kelli O’Hara is a force of nature on stage and screen.
Broadway in Blacksburg
Broadway returns to Southwest Virginia with the center’s “Broadway in Blacksburg” series, featuring two performances.
“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical”
- Monday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.
“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.
“Chicago”
- Monday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
“Chicago” is the musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz.