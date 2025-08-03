Home Virginia Tech: Center for the Arts announces 2025-26 performance schedule
Crystal Graham
Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech Patricia buckley moss lawn
Submitted. Photo by Ray Meese for Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech has announced its 2025-26 performance schedule for the Center for the Arts kicking off Sept. 19.

Formerly known as the Moss Arts Center, to honor the artist P. Buckley Moss, the center announced a name change in June, after Patricia’s death.

The season offers a range of performances from orchestras to Broadway blockbusters and dance to theatre works concluding on May 9.

Complementing the center’s paid performances and exhibitions are a lineup of free experiences with artists, including talks, post-performance question-and-answer sessions and hands-on workshops.

Tickets may be purchased online; at the Center for the Arts box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; or by calling (540) 231-5300.

Center for the Arts 2025-26 performances

Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano

  • Free outdoor concert, Patricia Buckley Moss Lawn
  • Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.

With infectious rhythms and vibrant vocals, the music from these masters of Cuba’s iconic son cubano is made for dancing — and for bringing people together.

The Hot Sardines

  • 2025-26 Season Opener
  • Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

New York-based jazz ensemble the Hot Sardines brings brassy horns, rollicking piano, rich vocals and a tap dancer.

Step Afrika!     

  • Saturday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Step Afrika! delivers electrifying night of rhythm, movement, and culture with traditional African stepping, drumming and vibrant storytelling.

Abel Selaocoe, cello and vocals

  • Thursday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

South African cellist Abel Selaocoe blazes across genres, improvising, vocalizing and creating his own percussion.

Chris Thile

  • Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning mandolinist Chris Thile is a founding member of bluegrass string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek.

Ballet BC          

  • Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver-based Ballet BC creates dance at its most essential: visceral, powerful, thought-provoking, daring and transformative.

Gaelynn Lea and the Music Inclusion Ensemble

  • Co-presented with the School of Performing Arts
  • Monday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea joins the Music Inclusion Ensemble, which centers disability narratives and performs a diverse repertoire by disabled composers.

“An Evening with Roz Chast”   

  • Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast is one of the greatest chroniclers of life’s anxieties and surreal imaginings.

La Santa Cecilia

  • Thursday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The L.A.-based, Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia is a modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music.

Hotel Modern “The Great War”

  • Thursday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Hotel Modern creates fascinating performances that fuse drama, object theatre, puppetry and film.

360 ALLSTARS

  • Sunday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m.

360 ALLSTARS brings an energy-packed party with dancing, rapping, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, basketball and more.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”

  • Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra brings the magic of the season to the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre with its beloved “Holiday Pops Spectacular.”

Blacksburg Master Chorale Handel’s “Messiah”

  • Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.

The Blacksburg Master Chorale is joined by a professional orchestra and soloists to present an iconic work of the holiday season: Handel’s “Messiah.”

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

  • Benjamin Grosvenor, piano
  • Vasily Petrenko, music director
  • Thursday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.

At the forefront of music-making, London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is known for its excellence and versatility.

“From Ordinary Things”

  • Julia Bullock, soprano
  • Seth Parker Woods, cello
  • Conor Hanick, piano
  • Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Powerhouses Julia Bullock, Seth Parker Woods and Conor Hanick unite to showcase composers of lyricism and storytelling.

Tim Etchells with Bert and Nasi “L’Addition”    

  • Friday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Brilliant theatre duo Bert and Nasi turn an ordinary restaurant scene into a hilarious theatrical experiment.

Cirque Mechanics “Tilt! A Circus Thrill Ride”         

  • Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Journey to the backlot of an inventive theme park as Cirque Mechanics returns to Blacksburg with its newest acrobatic adventure.

Danish Radio Big Band with Cécile McLorin Salvant     

  • Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Danish Radio Big Band brings powerhouse sound alongside three-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Irish Baroque Orchestra “The Trials of Tenducci”            

  • Tuesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Experience something different this St. Patrick’s Day with music from flagship period classical instrument ensemble Irish Baroque Orchestra.

Stephanie Lake Company “Manifesto”    

  • Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

With all-out dancing and electrifying sound, Stephanie Lake Company’s “Manifesto” features nine dancers and nine drummers on nine drum kits.

Bill Frisell “In My Dreams”

  • Featuring Jenny Scheinman, Eyvind Kang, Hank Roberts, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston
  • Friday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning jazz guitar icon Bill Frisell’s career as a musician and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many recordings.

National Geographic Live “Beauty Beyond the Frontlines”

  • Muhammed Muheisen, photojournalist
  • Tuesday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.

“National Geographic” Explorer Muhammed Muheisen’s photographs take an unflinching but hopeful look at lives impacted by war.

The Takács Quartet with Jordan Bak, viola 

  • Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

The world-renowned Takács Quartet and violist Jordan Bak bring an expressive evening of Mozart viola quintets and Schubert’s “Quartettsatz.”

Algeria Moves! Music, Dance and Women’s Resilience     

  • Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

Performer and educator Esraa Warda brings a night of music, voice, and dance to highlight the artistry and spirit of Algeria.

An Evening with Kelli O’Hara

  • 2025-26 Season Closer
  • Saturday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

One of the most beloved leading ladies of Broadway, Kelli O’Hara is a force of nature on stage and screen.

Broadway in Blacksburg

Broadway returns to Southwest Virginia with the center’s “Broadway in Blacksburg” series, featuring two performances.

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical”

  • Monday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Chicago”

  • Monday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

“Chicago” is the musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz.

