Virginia Tech has announced its 2025-26 performance schedule for the Center for the Arts kicking off Sept. 19.

Formerly known as the Moss Arts Center, to honor the artist P. Buckley Moss, the center announced a name change in June, after Patricia’s death.

The season offers a range of performances from orchestras to Broadway blockbusters and dance to theatre works concluding on May 9.

Complementing the center’s paid performances and exhibitions are a lineup of free experiences with artists, including talks, post-performance question-and-answer sessions and hands-on workshops.

Tickets may be purchased online; at the Center for the Arts box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; or by calling (540) 231-5300.

Center for the Arts 2025-26 performances

Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano

Free outdoor concert, Patricia Buckley Moss Lawn

Friday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.

With infectious rhythms and vibrant vocals, the music from these masters of Cuba’s iconic son cubano is made for dancing — and for bringing people together.

The Hot Sardines

2025-26 Season Opener

Friday, Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

New York-based jazz ensemble the Hot Sardines brings brassy horns, rollicking piano, rich vocals and a tap dancer.

Step Afrika!

Saturday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m.

Step Afrika! delivers electrifying night of rhythm, movement, and culture with traditional African stepping, drumming and vibrant storytelling.

Abel Selaocoe, cello and vocals

Thursday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m.

South African cellist Abel Selaocoe blazes across genres, improvising, vocalizing and creating his own percussion.

Chris Thile

Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning mandolinist Chris Thile is a founding member of bluegrass string bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek.

Ballet BC

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver-based Ballet BC creates dance at its most essential: visceral, powerful, thought-provoking, daring and transformative.

Gaelynn Lea and the Music Inclusion Ensemble

Co-presented with the School of Performing Arts

Monday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Disability rights advocate Gaelynn Lea joins the Music Inclusion Ensemble, which centers disability narratives and performs a diverse repertoire by disabled composers.

“An Evening with Roz Chast”

Wednesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m.

New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast is one of the greatest chroniclers of life’s anxieties and surreal imaginings.

La Santa Cecilia

Thursday, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m.

The L.A.-based, Grammy-winning La Santa Cecilia is a modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music.

Hotel Modern “The Great War”

Thursday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Hotel Modern creates fascinating performances that fuse drama, object theatre, puppetry and film.

360 ALLSTARS

Sunday, Nov. 9, 4 p.m.

360 ALLSTARS brings an energy-packed party with dancing, rapping, beatboxing, acrobatics, BMX biking, basketball and more.

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra “Holiday Pops Spectacular”

Saturday, Dec. 6, 4 p.m.

The Roanoke Symphony Orchestra brings the magic of the season to the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre with its beloved “Holiday Pops Spectacular.”

Blacksburg Master Chorale Handel’s “Messiah”

Sunday, Dec. 14, 4 p.m.

The Blacksburg Master Chorale is joined by a professional orchestra and soloists to present an iconic work of the holiday season: Handel’s “Messiah.”

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Benjamin Grosvenor, piano

Vasily Petrenko, music director

Thursday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m.

At the forefront of music-making, London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is known for its excellence and versatility.

“From Ordinary Things”

Julia Bullock, soprano

Seth Parker Woods, cello

Conor Hanick, piano

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Powerhouses Julia Bullock, Seth Parker Woods and Conor Hanick unite to showcase composers of lyricism and storytelling.

Tim Etchells with Bert and Nasi “L’Addition”

Friday, Jan. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Brilliant theatre duo Bert and Nasi turn an ordinary restaurant scene into a hilarious theatrical experiment.

Cirque Mechanics “Tilt! A Circus Thrill Ride”

Tuesday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Journey to the backlot of an inventive theme park as Cirque Mechanics returns to Blacksburg with its newest acrobatic adventure.

Danish Radio Big Band with Cécile McLorin Salvant

Friday, Feb. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Danish Radio Big Band brings powerhouse sound alongside three-time Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Irish Baroque Orchestra “The Trials of Tenducci”

Tuesday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

Experience something different this St. Patrick’s Day with music from flagship period classical instrument ensemble Irish Baroque Orchestra.

Stephanie Lake Company “Manifesto”

Saturday, March 28, 7:30 p.m.

With all-out dancing and electrifying sound, Stephanie Lake Company’s “Manifesto” features nine dancers and nine drummers on nine drum kits.

Bill Frisell “In My Dreams”

Featuring Jenny Scheinman, Eyvind Kang, Hank Roberts, Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston

Friday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-winning jazz guitar icon Bill Frisell’s career as a musician and composer has spanned more than 40 years and many recordings.

National Geographic Live “Beauty Beyond the Frontlines”

Muhammed Muheisen, photojournalist

Tuesday, April 7, 7:30 p.m.

“National Geographic” Explorer Muhammed Muheisen’s photographs take an unflinching but hopeful look at lives impacted by war.

The Takács Quartet with Jordan Bak, viola

Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 p.m.

The world-renowned Takács Quartet and violist Jordan Bak bring an expressive evening of Mozart viola quintets and Schubert’s “Quartettsatz.”

Algeria Moves! Music, Dance and Women’s Resilience

Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 p.m.

Performer and educator Esraa Warda brings a night of music, voice, and dance to highlight the artistry and spirit of Algeria.

An Evening with Kelli O’Hara

2025-26 Season Closer

Saturday, May 9, 7:30 p.m.

One of the most beloved leading ladies of Broadway, Kelli O’Hara is a force of nature on stage and screen.

Broadway in Blacksburg

Broadway returns to Southwest Virginia with the center’s “Broadway in Blacksburg” series, featuring two performances.

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical”

Monday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m.

“TINA – The Tina Turner Musical” is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the queen of rock ‘n’ roll.

“Chicago”

Monday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

“Chicago” is the musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz.

Related stories