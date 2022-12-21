Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia taking first steps to widen the 64 gap between richmond williamsburg
News & Views

Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 64
(© spiritofamerica – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg.

It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going getting something done, but the very first tiny baby steps are at least being taken.

“This notoriously congested stretch of interstate disrupts one of Virginia’s vital thoroughfares. Adding a third lane in each direction will unlock the corridor, unify Richmond and Hampton Roads, grow the economy, and provide opportunities for all,” Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said on Tuesday.

The news here is that VDOT has issued a Request for Qualifications for a 10.6-mile stretch of I-64 between Bottoms Bridge and Courthouse Road in New Kent County.

VDOT recently secured final National Environmental Policy Act approval for the entire 29-mile widening project, clearing the way for final design and construction.

The project, from mile marker 205 at Bottoms Bridge just east of I-295 to the Lightfoot exit (mile marker 234) in the Williamsburg area, adds a 12-foot travel lane in both directions and 10-foot paved shoulders on both the inside and outside lanes.

The median is being used for the additional lanes and shoulders.

Virginia is seeking federal funding through the USDOT Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity to support funding for the full project.

VDOT estimates the entire 29-mile project will cost approximately $750 million.

So, this week’s news is basically, again, a very first tiny baby step, but still, something.

VDOT will release a Request for Proposals for this initial section in spring 2023 and expects to award a design-build contract in the fall of 2023.

The estimated completion of this first section is winter 2026-2027.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

smoke alarm

Get prepared now for pending winter storms, potential power outages
Crystal Graham
tony elliott

Virginia lands former Clemson tailback Kobe Pace from the transfer portal
Chris Graham

Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace has committed to Virginia, where he will reunite with former coach Tony Elliott.

house for sale

Virginia home sales register sharp decline; rent prices also down from last year
Crystal Graham

Virginia home sales registered the sharpest decline in more than a decade in the month of November

christmas tree recycling

It’s apparently not too early to think through your Christmas tree recycling
Chris Graham
wet road

Hurley Flood Relief Program passes $2M mark: Help for victims of 2021 flooding
Chris Graham
road construction

Albemarle County: New traffic patterns at two high-volume intersections
Chris Graham
teen sad at Christmas
,

You had me healthy at hello: How holiday cheer can work to benefit all of us 
Opinion