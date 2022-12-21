Virginia taking first steps to widen the ’64 Gap’ between Richmond, Williamsburg

Virginia is finally taking steps to do something about that annoying 29-mile section of Interstate 64 known as the 64 Gap – where the interstate narrows from three to two lanes in each direction between Richmond and Williamsburg.

It being a roads project, it’s going to be slow going getting something done, but the very first tiny baby steps are at least being taken.

“This notoriously congested stretch of interstate disrupts one of Virginia’s vital thoroughfares. Adding a third lane in each direction will unlock the corridor, unify Richmond and Hampton Roads, grow the economy, and provide opportunities for all,” Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller said on Tuesday.

The news here is that VDOT has issued a Request for Qualifications for a 10.6-mile stretch of I-64 between Bottoms Bridge and Courthouse Road in New Kent County.

VDOT recently secured final National Environmental Policy Act approval for the entire 29-mile widening project, clearing the way for final design and construction.

The project, from mile marker 205 at Bottoms Bridge just east of I-295 to the Lightfoot exit (mile marker 234) in the Williamsburg area, adds a 12-foot travel lane in both directions and 10-foot paved shoulders on both the inside and outside lanes.

The median is being used for the additional lanes and shoulders.

Virginia is seeking federal funding through the USDOT Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity to support funding for the full project.

VDOT estimates the entire 29-mile project will cost approximately $750 million.

So, this week’s news is basically, again, a very first tiny baby step, but still, something.

VDOT will release a Request for Proposals for this initial section in spring 2023 and expects to award a design-build contract in the fall of 2023.

The estimated completion of this first section is winter 2026-2027.