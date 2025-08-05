Home Virginia motorists encouraged to drive cautiously in school zones, near school buses
With more than one million Virginia students returning to school in August, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) calls on all motorists to drive cautiously around school buses and in school zones.

Students will commute to school on foot, by bicycle, by school bus or by private vehicles.

School buses are the safest way for students to get to and from school, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. However, when walking to and from the bus and while buses are loading and unloading students, students are vulnerable to injury. Motorists must remain patient and attentive around school buses and in school zones. Children are smaller and harder for motorists to see.

In Virginia, passing a stopped school bus with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign is illegal. All motorists must stop, whether they are approaching from the front in an opposite lane or overtaking the school bus from the rear. Motorists are not required to stop if a school bus is on the opposite side of a median or barrier, but drivers should be prepared for students exiting the school bus and crossing into their lanes.

Some local governments are placing safety cameras to monitor speed in school zones. The cameras are not installed by VDOT but are intended to slow drivers in school zones during certain hours of the day and violators may be subject to fines.

Tips for drivers:
School buses make frequent stops, so be patient, slow down and be prepared to stop.
Yellow lights mean the bus is going to stop, so slow down. Remain stopped when lights are flashing red.
Look for students at bus stops and walking to and from bus stops. Stay alert for students arriving late for the bus as they may dart into the street without looking for traffic.
Watch carefully for students in mornings and afternoons, especially within the vicinity of school buildings.
Do not drive distracted. Never use electronic devices while driving and be sure to actively focus on the road and your surroundings.

Parents and guardians should also encourage safety with the following tips:
Get to the bus stop early. Aim to get to the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive so you are not rushing.
While waiting for the bus, maintain a safe distance from the street. Take at least five giant steps back from the curb.
Use sidewalks when possible. If a sidewalk is not available, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.
Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right and left again before proceeding.
Always obey crossing guards and pedestrian signals.
Look for traffic when stepping off a bus to ensure cars are not coming.
When walking, keep your eyes on the road and ears listening for traffic. Reduce looking at and volume of electronic devices.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

