Virginia higher education veteran Van Wilson named interim president of Germanna

Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) Dr. David Doré has appointed Dr. Van Wilson as Interim President of Germanna Community College (GCC) effective July 1, 2025.

“Dr. Wilson’s proven leadership abilities and his unwavering commitment to student success make him uniquely qualified for this important role. I have complete confidence that under his direction, Germanna Community College and its community of stakeholders will continue to thrive,” Doré said.

Wilson has 40 years of experience in higher education, including nine years with the VCCS, most recently as Interim President of Brightpoint Community College. He previously served as associate vice chancellor for Student Experience and Strategic Initiatives. Prior to joining Virginia’s Community Colleges in 2013, Wilson served as associate vice president of Student Learning and Success for the North Carolina Community College System, a position he held for five years.

Wilson, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Appalachian State University, a master’s in public affairs from Western Carolina University and a bachelor’s in chemistry from Western Carolina University, is known as an innovator, bridge-builder and ardent proponent of student support services.

He said he is both humbled by and excited about the opportunity to serve Germanna and its community.

“From day one, all of my work has been focused on the academic success of students, helping them navigate the postsecondary education space. I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience to help the college and its community prepare for its next president,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who retired from the VCCS in 2023, will take the reins of leadership from Dr. Janet Gullickson, who announced last year that she would retire in July 2025 after eight years as Germanna’s chief executive.

The search for a permanent president of Germanna will begin soon. The lengthy process will be conducted similar to previous presidential searches at other colleges within Virginia‘s system. The national search will involve input from the local college board, faculty, staff and other stakeholders, which will help to identify and prioritize the qualifications needed for the next president.

Established in 1970 as part of the Virginia Community College System, Germanna is a comprehensive community college providing quality, accessible and affordable educational opportunities for the residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, Culpeper, King George, Madison, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford and for online learners everywhere.