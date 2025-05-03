Home Virginia DEQ expands drought watch advisory to 44 counties, including Augusta
Government, Local, Virginia

Virginia DEQ expands drought watch advisory to 44 counties, including Augusta

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia deq drought watch advisory
Image: Virginia DEQ

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, has expanded its drought watch advisory to now include 44 counties, including our base of operations, Augusta County.

According to the updated report, released on Friday, soil moisture and groundwater deficits continue to worsen in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley despite localized rainfall, and groundwater levels and stream flows likewise have seen a decline in portions of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Roanoke River Basin.

Dry conditions have impacted agricultural activities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley (rye crops) and within the Roanoke River Basin (spring planting of no-till corn and soybeans).

The forecast for the next two weeks suggests below-normal rainfall and greater-than average-temperatures over much of the Commonwealth.

Storage at major water supply reservoirs remains within normal ranges.

The drought watch advisory includes the following areas:

  • Eastern Shore: Accomack and Northampton counties
  • Northern Coastal Plain: Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King William, King and Queen, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, and Westmoreland counties
  • Northern Piedmont: Culpeper, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties
  • Northern Virginia: Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, and Prince William counties
  • Roanoke River: Bedford, Campbell, Charlotte, Franklin, Patrick, Halifax, Henry, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, and Roanoke counties.
  • Shenandoah: Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren counties

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

