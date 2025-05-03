The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in coordination with the Virginia Drought Monitoring Task Force, has expanded its drought watch advisory to now include 44 counties, including our base of operations, Augusta County.

According to the updated report, released on Friday, soil moisture and groundwater deficits continue to worsen in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley despite localized rainfall, and groundwater levels and stream flows likewise have seen a decline in portions of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula and Roanoke River Basin.

Dry conditions have impacted agricultural activities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley (rye crops) and within the Roanoke River Basin (spring planting of no-till corn and soybeans).

The forecast for the next two weeks suggests below-normal rainfall and greater-than average-temperatures over much of the Commonwealth.

Storage at major water supply reservoirs remains within normal ranges.

The drought watch advisory includes the following areas: