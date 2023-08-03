Virginia Beach pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck backing up in parking lot

A Virginia Beach woman was killed on Tuesday when she was struck by a dump truck in a parking lot on Taylor Farms Road.

According to Virginia Beach Police, Beverly Meier, 62, was walking through the parking lot when she was struck by a dump truck that was backing up as the driver was attempting to exit the lot.

Meier, according to police, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle’s operator, whose name has not been released, stayed on scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to a statement from the VBPD.

There are no pending charges for the driver currently.

This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to call the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit at (757) 385-4606.