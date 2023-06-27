Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvirginia baseball sending 24 players across the country to play summer college baseball
Sports

Virginia Baseball sending 24 players across the country to play summer college baseball

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball college world series
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia Baseball has a total of 24 players on teams in summer leagues across the country, including eight going to the prestigious Cape Code League.

The ‘Hoos going to the Cape include Ethan Anderson, Griff O’Ferrall and Casey Saucke, who will team up to play for the Harwich Mariners; Bradley Hodges, Jack O’Connor and Jay Woolfolk, who will be on the pitching staff for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks; and Chase Hungate and Cullen McKay, who will play for the Orleans Firebirds and Cotuit Kettleers, respectively.

Harrison Didawick, Luke Hanson, Henry Godbout and Anthony Stephan will all head to the Northwoods League. Stephan will play his second season for Kalamazoo after he was the recipient of the 2022 Northwoods League Rawlings “Big Stick” Award as a first base.

The Cavaliers will also have three players on the Charlottesville Tom Sox this summer – Aidan Teel and incoming recruits Jonny Farmelo and Henry Ford.

Position Players

  • Ethan Anderson – USA Baseball/Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)
  • Harrison Didawick – Wisconsin River Rapids (Northwoods)
  • Luke Hanson – Wisconsin River Rapids (Northwoods)
  • Henry Godbout – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods)
  • Griff O’Ferrall – USA Baseball/Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)
  • Casey Saucke – Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)
  • Anthony Stephan – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods)
  • Aidan Teel – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley)

Pitchers

  • Matthew Buchanan – Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)
  • Evan Blanco – North Shore Navigators (NECBL)
  • Bradley Hodges – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)
  • Chase Hungate – Orleans Firebirds (Cape Cod)
  • Cullen McKay – Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod)
  • Jack O’Connor – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)
  • Jay Woolfolk – USA Baseball/ Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

Incoming Cavaliers

  • Eric Becker – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)
  • Walker Buchanan – Wellington Colts (Collegiate League of Palm Beach)
  • Jonny Farmelo – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)
  • Henry Ford – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)
  • Mark Gialluisi – Brockton Rox (Futures Collegiate Baseball)
  • Tristan Head – Newark Pilots (Futures Collegiate Baseball)
  • Patric Menk – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)
  • Antonio Perrotta – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)
  • Tommy Roldan – Auburn Doubledays (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Note: Anderson, O’Ferrall and Woolfolk are currently in USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp, vying for one of the 27 roster spots.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Kaine, Warner secure $14.3M for Harrisonburg to make city safer for cyclists, pedestrians, drivers
2 Harrisonburg: Independence Day fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1
3 Richmond Flying Squirrels alums fueling San Francisco Giants playoff push
4 Harrisonburg Half Marathon receives certification from industry governing body
5 Kline’s to celebrate 80 years of ice cream with community party in Waynesboro

Latest News

podcast
Sports

Podcast: The NASCAR Cup Series is ready to hit the mean streets of Chicago

Chris Graham
Local

‘I’m working for the people’: Former Covington mayor announces run for District 37

Rebecca Barnabi

Stephanie R. Clark of Covington is the Democratic nominee running for District 37 in the Virginia House of Delegates.

smoke wildfires canada
Culture

Is it a good idea to burn land on purpose in order to prevent the spread of wildfires?

EarthTalk

Burning parcels of land intentionally, known as controlled burning, has long been a controversial practice aimed at reducing the risk of larger, uncontrolled wildfires.

road construction
Virginia

Traffic alert: Lane closures on Route 208 in Spotsylvania County necessary for pipe replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Virginia

Woodbridge man dies after two-vehicle crash on I-95 in Stafford County

Rebecca Barnabi
internet search bar Google
Virginia

Virginia receives more than $1.4B to deploy affordable, reliable internet to residents

Rebecca Barnabi
family flying kite
Virginia

VDOT: Tips to avoid congestion for Hampton Roads, Outer Banks, other parts of state

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy