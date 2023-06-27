Virginia Baseball sending 24 players across the country to play summer college baseball

Virginia Baseball has a total of 24 players on teams in summer leagues across the country, including eight going to the prestigious Cape Code League.

The ‘Hoos going to the Cape include Ethan Anderson, Griff O’Ferrall and Casey Saucke, who will team up to play for the Harwich Mariners; Bradley Hodges, Jack O’Connor and Jay Woolfolk, who will be on the pitching staff for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks; and Chase Hungate and Cullen McKay, who will play for the Orleans Firebirds and Cotuit Kettleers, respectively.

Harrison Didawick, Luke Hanson, Henry Godbout and Anthony Stephan will all head to the Northwoods League. Stephan will play his second season for Kalamazoo after he was the recipient of the 2022 Northwoods League Rawlings “Big Stick” Award as a first base.

The Cavaliers will also have three players on the Charlottesville Tom Sox this summer – Aidan Teel and incoming recruits Jonny Farmelo and Henry Ford.

Position Players

Ethan Anderson – USA Baseball/Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)

Harrison Didawick – Wisconsin River Rapids (Northwoods)

Luke Hanson – Wisconsin River Rapids (Northwoods)

Henry Godbout – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods)

Griff O’Ferrall – USA Baseball/Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)

Casey Saucke – Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod)

Anthony Stephan – Kalamazoo Growlers (Northwoods)

Aidan Teel – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley)

Pitchers

Matthew Buchanan – Bristol State Liners (Appalachian League)

Evan Blanco – North Shore Navigators (NECBL)

Bradley Hodges – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

Chase Hungate – Orleans Firebirds (Cape Cod)

Cullen McKay – Cotuit Kettleers (Cape Cod)

Jack O’Connor – Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

Jay Woolfolk – USA Baseball/ Hyannis Harbor Hawks (Cape Cod)

Incoming Cavaliers

Eric Becker – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Walker Buchanan – Wellington Colts (Collegiate League of Palm Beach)

Jonny Farmelo – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)

Henry Ford – Charlottesville Tom Sox (Valley League)

Mark Gialluisi – Brockton Rox (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Tristan Head – Newark Pilots (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Patric Menk – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Antonio Perrotta – Vermont Lake Monsters (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Tommy Roldan – Auburn Doubledays (Futures Collegiate Baseball)

Note: Anderson, O’Ferrall and Woolfolk are currently in USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp, vying for one of the 27 roster spots.