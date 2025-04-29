Home Valley Program for Aging Services accepts applications for 2025 Senior Cool Care
Health, Local

Valley Program for Aging Services accepts applications for 2025 Senior Cool Care

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
window air conditioner unit
(© James
– stock.adobe.com)

Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is accepting applications for the Senior Cool Care Program, which is sponsored by Dominion Energy.

Eligible individuals who need help cooling their homes will receive a single-room air conditioner or a fan. A limited number of air conditioners and fans are available. Individuals interested in applying should contact the local VPAS office at 540-949-7141.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be 60 years of age or older, live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro, have a monthly income of no more than $1,956 (single) or $2,644 (couple). Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.

The program runs through October 31 while supplies last. Individuals who received an air conditioner through this program in 2023 or 2024 are not eligible to receive on this season.

VPAS empowers adults 60 years and over with the resources and opportunities they need to lead engaged lives. With information and referral services, Medicare counseling, senior transportation, recreational programming, meal delivery, caregiver support, dementia education and health and wellness programs available throughout five counties in the Shenandoah Valley, VPAS has served older adults and their families for more than 45 years.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

cybersecurity
Politics

Mark Warner pushes DOJ, FTC on protecting Americans in 23andMe bankruptcy

Rebecca Barnabi
facebook
Local

Politics at play? Augusta County author has Facebook page permanently suspended

Crystal Graham

A Virginia-based author and former middle school teacher is reeling after Meta suspended her Facebook and Instagram accounts with no warning.

Arts, Local

ASC’s Vanessa Morosco to speak at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Rebecca Barnabi

American Shakespeare Center Executive Director Vanessa Morosco and playwright Peter Simon Hilton will speak at WWPL's Speaker Series May 12.

john reid twitter
Politics, Virginia

This John Reid-Glenn Youngkin fight over gay porn is worth keeping an eye on

Chris Graham
us flag
Local, Politics

Letter: As much as I love my country, I am not OK with what I see happening

Letters
israel gaza
Health, Politics

What kind of environmental toll has the Israel-Hamas war taken on Gaza?

Roddy Scheer
ben cline
Local, Politics, Virginia

Gene Zitver: Ben Cline promises town halls ‘in the future’; the clock is ticking

Gene Zitver

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status