Valley Program for Aging Services accepts applications for 2025 Senior Cool Care

Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) is accepting applications for the Senior Cool Care Program, which is sponsored by Dominion Energy.

Eligible individuals who need help cooling their homes will receive a single-room air conditioner or a fan. A limited number of air conditioners and fans are available. Individuals interested in applying should contact the local VPAS office at 540-949-7141.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be 60 years of age or older, live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro, have a monthly income of no more than $1,956 (single) or $2,644 (couple). Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.

The program runs through October 31 while supplies last. Individuals who received an air conditioner through this program in 2023 or 2024 are not eligible to receive on this season.

VPAS empowers adults 60 years and over with the resources and opportunities they need to lead engaged lives. With information and referral services, Medicare counseling, senior transportation, recreational programming, meal delivery, caregiver support, dementia education and health and wellness programs available throughout five counties in the Shenandoah Valley, VPAS has served older adults and their families for more than 45 years.