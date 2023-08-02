Countries
UVA volleyball coach Shannon Wells promotes volunteer assistant, adds tech coordinator
Sports

UVA volleyball coach Shannon Wells promotes volunteer assistant, adds tech coordinator

Chris Graham
Published date:
volleyball
(© Augustas Cetkauskas – stock.adobe.com)

UVA volleyball head coach Shannon Wells announced the promotion of Trevor Kennan as one of the program’s assistant coaches and the addition of Shai Bloom as the Cavaliers’ volunteer technical coordinator on Wednesday.

Kennan was a volunteer assistant coach on Wells’ staff last season. In his new role, Kennan is primarily responsible for training UVA’s defensive specialists and liberos and managing its serve-receive formations. He will also assist with the Cavaliers’ recruiting efforts, team camps, practice players and team managers.

Kennan came to Virginia from George Mason, where he earned his degree in sport management with a minor in coaching in 2022.

“Trevor has had a major impact in our program over the last year as a volunteer assistant,” said Wells. “He’s a perfect fit for UVA and our program because he cares about our student-athletes as people, is a life-long learner, lives life with joy and appreciation, and works extremely hard. Our staff and team are beyond excited to retain Trevor as a full-time assistant coach at UVA.”

Bloom comes to UVA after a one-year stint at Dominican University (River Forest, Ill.), where he served as the Chargers’ assistant coach. As Virginia’s volunteer technical coordinator, Bloom will maintain the Cavaliers’ data analytics and assists with the compilation of scouting reports.

Prior to his stop at Dominican, Bloom served as head coach of Garden State Elite Volleyball Club for its 15-Black team. He was also a volunteer assistant coach at Felician University (Rutherford, N.J.) for one season.

Bloom graduated magna cum laude with an economics degree from George Washington in 2022, where he was a seven-time Dean’s List recipient. While at GW, Bloom played libero for the Colonials’ men’s club team and a served as practice player for their Division I women’s volleyball program.

“Shai is a great addition to our program. He aspires to be one of the best technical coordinators in the country and re-invent the way our sport uses data analytics. This position is a gamechanger for our program and will allow us to create annual training plans, enhance our scouting reports, and provide detailed insights to our student-athletes to help them better understand their own game. We are very excited for him to get to work with our program this fall.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

