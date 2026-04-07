Home UVA Golf alum, Keswick pro Lauren Coughlin records third career LPGA win
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UVA Golf alum, Keswick pro Lauren Coughlin records third career LPGA win

Chris Graham
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Lauren Coughlin
Lauren Coughlin. Photo: Aaron Watson/Keswick Hall

Lauren Coughlin, a UVA Golf alum, and the touring pro at Keswick Hall, won the LPGA Aramco Championship on Sunday in Las Vegas, collecting her third career LPGA win, and first on U.S. soil.

This one was wire-to-wire, which she finished off with an even-par 72 to post a 7-under-par score, to win by five shots over 16-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda and Ireland’s Leona Maguire.

The win in Vegas pushed Coughlin to #12 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

“Finishing runner-up here last year definitely left a sour taste in my mouth, and adding an injury to the mix in February only made the climb back steeper, so this win is extra special,” said Coughlin, a 2016 UVA alum who was the 2016 ACC champ and a second-team All-American.

Following the season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Coughlin went on the injury list with an upper calf strain and a ruptured Baker’s cyst sustained while on a fishing trip that kept her sidelined until the Fortinet Founders Cup in late March.

Coughlin entered the week seeking her first win since 2024, when she won the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Scottish Open. That year, she was also a member of the victorious Team USA at the Solheim Cup, held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, where she finished the biennial competition with a 3-0-1 record.

In December, Coughlin teamed up with PGA Tour pro Andrew Novak to claim the Grant Thornton Invitational crown, but the event did not count as an official LPGA Tour win.

“Trusting my preparation, having the support of Keswick Hall and a place like Full Cry at Keswick Club to get my game back to an elite level, made all the difference in finding the winner’s circle again,” Coughlin said.

“Full Cry is the best golf course in Virginia, and I look forward to celebrating this victory with the team when I visit the property in July,” Coughlin said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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