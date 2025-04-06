UVA Baseball: ‘Pen can’t hold big lead, ‘Hoos drop finale at State, 9-8

NC State stormed back from an 8-2 seventh-inning deficit, getting four runs in the seventh, then, with two outs and nobody on in the ninth, putting two men on ahead of Josh Hogue, who blasted a 3-1 pitch from UVA reliever Matt Lanzendorfer for the walk-off three-run homer and a 9-8 Pack win.

This one stings.

Virginia (17-13, 7-8 ACC) was one out away from a road series win.

Starting pitcher Tomas Valincius pitched well through six, limiting State (21-11, 7-5 ACC) to a single hit, a two-run homer in the first from Justin DiCriscio.

After Valincius put two runners on with one out in the seventh, UVA coach Brian O’Connor went to Ryan Osinski, who walked Brandon Novy to load the bases, ahead of a Drew Lamphere grand slam that got State to within 8-6.

The Cavaliers had a chance to add some insurance in the top of the ninth, putting two on with one out, but Henry Godbout grounded into a double play to end that threat.

Lanzendorfer was on his way toward sailing through the bottom of the ninth, fanning the first two Pack hitters, before giving up a Lamphere two-out single, walking leadoff man Ty Head, then falling behind Hogue.

Aiden Teel and Henry Ford each had three hits on the day; two of Ford’s hits were homers, his third and fourth of the season.