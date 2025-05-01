The UVA Baseball team finished off a perfect mid-week with a 5-1 win over Navy on Wednesday.

The ‘Hoos (26-16, 11-10 ACC, RPI: 73) held off a late rally from VCU to post a 9-8 win over the Rams on Tuesday.

Virginia will have the coming weekend off for final exams.

Wednesday’s win over Navy (23-23) was the cleaner of the two. Starting pitcher Chris Arroyo was one out short of qualifying for the win, giving up a run on two hits in four and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking two.

The UVA pen only allowed two Navy baserunners the rest of the way.

Jacob Ference homered for the Cavaliers, his fifth of the season.

The win over VCU (14-30) was inexplicably wilder. Virginia led 8-2 going into the seventh, but the Rams scored three in the seventh and two in the eighth off reliever Joe Colucci, then added a run in the ninth off Matt Lanzendorfer, and had runners on first and third with two outs before Lanzendorfer struck out Seth Werchan to nail down the win.

Eric Becker and Henry Ford both homered in the Tuesday win for Virginia, which returns to action post-exams with a home game with Towson on Wednesday, May 7.