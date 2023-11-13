Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Athletics podcast: Nov. 13, Marques Hagans, North Carolina A&T preview
Basketball, Football, Podcasts, Sports

UVA Athletics podcast: Nov. 13, Marques Hagans, North Carolina A&T preview

Chris Graham
Published date:

chris grahamA year ago Monday, three Virginia Football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – were shot and killed in a mass shooting in which two other UVA students, Marlee Morgan and a fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins – were injured.

Chris Graham reports on what will forever be a tough day for the UVA Athletics community.

Also on this podcast:

  • When UVA alum Marques Hagans left the staff at Virginia to take the job as wide-receivers coach at Penn State in the offseason, it seemed to me that Hagans was not just spreading his wings and flying, finally, but rather, taking a necessary step toward building his resume to one day be a Power 5 head coach.
  • Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about North Carolina A&T

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 2025 race begins: Democrat Abigail Spanberger announces candidacy for governor
2 Gas prices nearing the $3 per gallon mark: Could we be there by Christmas?
3 UVA inviting community to Scott Stadium to honor Chandler, Davis, Perry
4 ESPN bringing ‘College GameDay’ to Harrisonburg on Saturday for JMU-App State
5 Cory Alexander goes off-script: What was the ACC Network color commentator thinking?

Latest News

police crime tape at crime scene
Police, Virginia

Security guard held in Virginia shooting that left teen injured on Sunday

Chris Graham
chris graham news
Podcasts, Politics

Spanberger kicks off 2025 Virginia politics cycle; Gilbert withstands House GOP challenge

Chris Graham

Abigail Spanberger, rumored for the past few months to be gearing up for a run at the Virginia governor job in 2025, made it official on Monday, announcing her candidacy for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination.

Climate, News, Op/Eds

Calling the rain gods: Virginia needs precipitation as soon as possible to avoid climate disaster

Rebecca Barnabi

Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a State of Emergency declaration for the Commonwealth last week after two wildfires breached containment lines.

Israel
Op/Eds, Politics

Mel Gurtov: Cease fire? Obstacles and opportunities

Mel Gurtov
israel palestine
Op/Eds, Politics

Alon Ben-Meir: What is Israel’s end-game In Gaza?

Alon Ben-Meier
smores campfire
Local, Police

Fire Marshal: Burn ban issued in City of Waynesboro ‘until further notice’

Crystal Graham
wildfire
Police, Virginia, Weather

Crews fighting Matts Creek Fire in Bedford County: Burning on 15 acres, 0 percent contained

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy