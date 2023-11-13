UVA Athletics podcast: Nov. 13, Marques Hagans, North Carolina A&T preview

A year ago Monday, three Virginia Football student-athletes – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry – were shot and killed in a mass shooting in which two other UVA students, Marlee Morgan and a fourth football student-athlete, Mike Hollins – were injured.
Chris Graham reports on what will forever be a tough day for the UVA Athletics community.
Also on this podcast:
- When UVA alum Marques Hagans left the staff at Virginia to take the job as wide-receivers coach at Penn State in the offseason, it seemed to me that Hagans was not just spreading his wings and flying, finally, but rather, taking a necessary step toward building his resume to one day be a Power 5 head coach.
- Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about North Carolina A&T