Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
UVA Athletics locks up track and field director Vin Lananna with contract extension through 2028
Sports

UVA Athletics locks up track and field director Vin Lananna with contract extension through 2028

Chris Graham
Published date:
vin lananna uva track and field
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Athletics has signed track and field director Vin Lananna to a contract extension through the 2028 season.

Lananna is in his fifth season at UVA directing both the track and field and cross country programs, and he has built a program that had the men’s and women’s programs finish 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 2023 USTFCCCA Program of the Year rankings, an honor that recognizes the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year spanning cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field.

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams qualified for the NCAA Championships in 2022, marking the first time both programs qualified for the NCAAs in the same season since 2015. The women went on to place ninth at the national meet, marking their first appearance in the top 10 since the 2013 season.

On the track, Lananna has guided the Virginia men to consecutive top-15 finishes at the NCAA Outdoor Championships, including an 11th-place finish in 2023 which ranks as the program’s third-highest finish all-time. The Cavalier men also finished just 2.5 points from an ACC team title in 2023.

On the women’s side, Lananna’s Cavaliers have recorded two top-20 finishes. Prior to his arrival, the Virginia women had not cracked the NCAA’s top 20 since 1983.

“Vin has done an excellent job of advancing our track and field and cross country programs since joining our staff in 2019,” UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said. “He was instrumental in bringing the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships to the University of Virginia and has taken a holistic approach in recruiting and developing talent across each track and field discipline. Vin brings great leadership to our track and field and cross country programs, and we are incredibly excited about their direction under his guidance.”

“We have a very motivated group of scholar athletes and a dynamic coaching staff, so I am optimistic about the future of the cross country/track & field program,” Lananna said. “I have the pleasure to work every day with a highly-successful group of coaches in a broad-based department. I believe in Carla Williams’ ambitious vision and look forward to playing a role in her plan for the University of Virginia Athletics.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 New to Virginia, Augusta County military vet’s service dog shot and killed by neighbor
2 Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries
3 UVA Athletics distances itself from controversial in-game football analyst, sideline reporter
4 Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with ‘Parkinson on steroids,’ won’t run for re-election in 2024
5 Staunton Schools: Kindness Matters Walkathon theme focuses on self, others, the planet

Latest News

Denny Hamlin
Sports

Podcast: Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr. were the big winners at Bristol

Rod Mullins
tow truck recovery
Local, Police

Augusta County: Tow truck driver repossessing vehicle has shots fired at him, no injuries

Crystal Graham

A tow truck driver executing a vehicle repossession was met by gunfire courtesy of the vehicle’s owner on Sunday night.

Op/Eds, Politics, U.S. & World

Shutdown showdown: The wealthy won’t be affected, so why not?

Tom H. Hastings

“I’d shut down the government if they can’t make an appropriate deal, absolutely.” - Donald Trump this week on "Meet the Press"

harrisonburg citizen academy
Local, Police

Charlottesville: Application process open for fall Community Police Academy

Crystal Graham
mom putting baby in carseat of vehicle
Local, Police

Harrisonburg Fire Department offering free car seat checks throughout week

Crystal Graham
acorns in forest
Environment, Virginia

Department of Forestry asking Virginians to collect acorns for planting

Crystal Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Richmond Police: Victim identified in Willoughby Court homicide

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy