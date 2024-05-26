Two Martinsville teens dead in fiery wreck in Henry County Saturday morning

A fiery wreck in Henry County claimed the lives of two Martinsville girls early Saturday morning.

Azetta Sone Hairston, 17, and Jahnavia Sadee Rose Hairston, 19, both of Martinsville, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred Saturday at 12:20 a.m. on Route 108, three-tenths of a mile south of Route 928 in Henry County.

Azetta Hairston was driving in a Chevrolet Impala north on Route 108 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. The Chevrolet then caught fire and became fully involved, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.