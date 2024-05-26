Countries
Two Martinsville teens dead in fiery wreck in Henry County Saturday morning
Public Safety, Virginia

Two Martinsville teens dead in fiery wreck in Henry County Saturday morning

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A fiery wreck in Henry County claimed the lives of two Martinsville girls early Saturday morning.

Azetta Sone Hairston, 17, and Jahnavia Sadee Rose Hairston, 19, both of Martinsville, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred Saturday at 12:20 a.m. on Route 108, three-tenths of a mile south of Route 928 in Henry County.

Azetta Hairston was driving in a Chevrolet Impala north on Route 108 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. The Chevrolet then caught fire and became fully involved, according to VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

