Donald Trump keeps claiming that gas “just broke $1.98 a gallon,” but then, the Mad King also thinks he’s about to be elected pope.

“We don’t have any data showing any individual stations below $2 a gallon today, nor have we really seen any of that in the last several weeks since these claims have started,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has the national average for a gallon of gas at $3.12 per gallon on Monday, an increase of two cents per gallon over a week ago.

The cheapest per-gallon nationally is in economically depressed Mississippi, which has a statewide average of $2.62 per gallon, with a low in Lee County, the home to Tupelo, at $2.41 per gallon.

Which is, according to math, higher than $1.98 a gallon.

The average statewide in Virginia is $3.01 per gallon, up three cents a gallon from last week.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $2.61 per gallon.

Which, again, math, is higher than $1.98 a gallon.

Per De Haan, the national average should be dropping below $3 a gallon soon.

“The most notable development is OPEC+‘s decision to raise production next month, as oil prices hover near their lowest levels since the pandemic,” De Haan said. “While gasoline inventories have been tightening due to ongoing refinery maintenance, which has limited how much gas prices have fallen in response to lower oil, refinery output is expected to rise soon. As maintenance wraps up, we could see an increase in gasoline supply and a national average that may soon dip below $3 per gallon.”

But not below $2 per gallon.

Two ways we get to $1.98 a gallon: another pandemic, which, with RFK’s kid gutting the health sector, is a distinct possibility, or a Trump-induced Great Depression 2.0.

Also, unfortunately, given the minute-by-minute ramblings of our Mad King, a distinct possibility.