Home Trump says gas is at $1.98 a gallon: It’s not, and we have the receipts
Economy, Politics

Trump says gas is at $1.98 a gallon: It’s not, and we have the receipts

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump
Donald Trump. Image: © Shutterstock AI – Shutterstock

Donald Trump keeps claiming that gas “just broke $1.98 a gallon,” but then, the Mad King also thinks he’s about to be elected pope.

“We don’t have any data showing any individual stations below $2 a gallon today, nor have we really seen any of that in the last several weeks since these claims have started,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which has the national average for a gallon of gas at $3.12 per gallon on Monday, an increase of two cents per gallon over a week ago.

The cheapest per-gallon nationally is in economically depressed Mississippi, which has a statewide average of $2.62 per gallon, with a low in Lee County, the home to Tupelo, at $2.41 per gallon.

Which is, according to math, higher than $1.98 a gallon.

The average statewide in Virginia is $3.01 per gallon, up three cents a gallon from last week.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $2.61 per gallon.

Which, again, math, is higher than $1.98 a gallon.

Per De Haan, the national average should be dropping below $3 a gallon soon.

“The most notable development is OPEC+‘s decision to raise production next month, as oil prices hover near their lowest levels since the pandemic,” De Haan said. “While gasoline inventories have been tightening due to ongoing refinery maintenance, which has limited how much gas prices have fallen in response to lower oil, refinery output is expected to rise soon. As maintenance wraps up, we could see an increase in gasoline supply and a national average that may soon dip below $3 per gallon.”

But not below $2 per gallon.

Two ways we get to $1.98 a gallon: another pandemic, which, with RFK’s kid gutting the health sector, is a distinct possibility, or a Trump-induced Great Depression 2.0.

Also, unfortunately, given the minute-by-minute ramblings of our Mad King, a distinct possibility.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Youngkin vetoes Right to Contraception Act: Reproductive choice remains under attack
2 Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
3 Tony Bennett-to-San Antonio not happening: Spurs name Johnson head coach
4 Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias needs to adjust his approach to get the O’s to the next level
5 UVA Swimming great Gretchen Walsh breaks her own 100m butterfly world record

Latest News

woman planting a flower garden
Education, Local

Veggies, herbs, fruits, oh my! Waynesboro Education Farm presents annual plant sale

Rebecca Barnabi
missing person
Local

Missing person alert: Nelson County teen may be in Waynesboro area

Chris Graham

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Darion Jaymere Bell-White.

online survey
Government, Local

Harrisonburg: VDOT survey May 5-19 to gather public input on Virginia Avenue

Rebecca Barnabi

VDOT seeks feedback on a study assessing potential solutions on Virginia Avenue between Gay Street and the Harrisonburg city limit.

theater
Arts, Local

ShenanArts presents Bible story of Joseph from ‘way, way back many centuries ago’

Rebecca Barnabi
brian o'connor college world series
Baseball

Rumor mill: Mississippi State targeting UVA Baseball coach Brian O’Connor

Chris Graham
radio
Education, Politics

Corporation for Public Broadcasting: Feds have no control of NPR, PBS content

Rebecca Barnabi
Hurricane Helene Med Flight 2 award winners Tennessee
Virginia

Med Flight helicopter pilots, crew recognized for rescue efforts during Hurricane Helene

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status