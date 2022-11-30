Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news traffic alert safety improvement project on route 259 begins monday
Local/Virginia

Traffic alert: Safety improvement project on Route 259 begins Monday

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

vdot logoSafety-enhancement work will begin on Route 259, also known as Brocks Gap Road, in Rockingham County on Monday, December 5.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the 12-mile project runs from Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements will include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail, new pavement markings and rumble strips.

Shoulder paving will begin in December, followed by other improvements into early 2023. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert for flagger traffic control through July 2023. Work will be completed during the day and is weather permitting.

VDOT awarded a $3,515,424 contract to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke in June and completion of the project is expected by July 3, 2023. Improvements are funded by federal and state funds, the press release stated.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

shenandoah national park

Shenandoah National Park evaluating day-use ticketing system  
Crystal Graham

State Water Control Board approves $307 million for Virginia localities
Rebecca Barnabi

the State Water Control Board approved more than $307 million in low-interest rate loan agreements for localities and public service authorities to improve wastewater infrastructure in Virginia.

police emergency fire

Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1
Chris Graham

A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday.

Study: ‘Retail therapy’ costing Virginians $490 million this holiday season
Rebecca Barnabi
pittsburgh steelers

Preview: Steelers look to build on MNF win with quick turnaround at Atlanta
Chris Graham
dogs

Warner, Kaine, Durbin press USDA for updated dog breeding facility standards
Rebecca Barnabi

Culpeper man arrested in task force drug distribution investigation
Chris Graham