Traffic alert: Safety improvement project on Route 259 begins Monday

Safety-enhancement work will begin on Route 259, also known as Brocks Gap Road, in Rockingham County on Monday, December 5.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the 12-mile project runs from Route 612 (Hopkins Gap Road) to the West Virginia state line. Improvements will include shoulder widening, installation of new guardrail, new pavement markings and rumble strips.

Shoulder paving will begin in December, followed by other improvements into early 2023. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert for flagger traffic control through July 2023. Work will be completed during the day and is weather permitting.

VDOT awarded a $3,515,424 contract to Adams Construction Co. of Roanoke in June and completion of the project is expected by July 3, 2023. Improvements are funded by federal and state funds, the press release stated.