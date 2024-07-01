Traffic alert: Portion of Rockfish Road in Augusta County to close next week for bridge work

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close a portion of Route 865 (Rockfish Road) between Route 612 (New Hope-Crimora Road) and Route 619 (Hildebrand Church Road) west of Crimora in Augusta County.

Detours are available during the closure from Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 25, 2024.

VDOT bridge crews will replace a small bridge with a box culvert at a stream crossing just south of the Route 865 intersection with Route 612. The only portion of Route 865 to close to traffic will be at the bridge site.

Detour:

Traffic on Route 865 north of the closed bridge, wishing to head south:

Route 865 southbound traffic can detour by heading north on Route 865 and then head east on Route 612 to south on Route 340 (East Side Highway) to west on Route 611 (Dooms Crossing Road) to north on Route 865.

Traffic located on Route 865 south of the closed bridge, wishing to head north:

Route 865 northbound traffic can detour by heading south on Route 865, then east on Route 611, then north on Route 340, then west on Route 612 and then south on Route 865.

Property owners will have access to their properties at all times during the construction.

All work is weather permitting.