Traffic alert: Expect alternating lane closures on Route 231 in Albemarle County

Alternating lane closures will continue in Albemarle County on Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) through Friday.
Contract crews for Lambert Cable Slicing are repairing roadway damage to travel lanes after underground cable installation caused bumps across the width of the road.
As crews smooth the roadway, drivers can expect alternating lane closures with flagging crews directing traffic through the work zone between Route 740 (Turkey Sag Road) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) until 3 p.m. on May 11 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12.
Drivers are reminded to travel slowly with caution and remain alert.
