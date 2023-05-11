Countries
newstraffic alert expect alternating lane closures on route 231 in albemarle county
Local

Traffic alert: Expect alternating lane closures on Route 231 in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road work
(© John Alphonse – stock.adobe.com)

Alternating lane closures will continue in Albemarle County on Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) through Friday.

Contract crews for Lambert Cable Slicing are repairing roadway damage to travel lanes after underground cable installation caused bumps across the width of the road.

As crews smooth the roadway, drivers can expect alternating lane closures with flagging crews directing traffic through the work zone between Route 740 (Turkey Sag Road) and Route 22 (Louisa Road) until 3 p.m. on May 11 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

Drivers are reminded to travel slowly with caution and remain alert.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

