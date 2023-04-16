Countries
Culture

Totally Tribute Music Fest returns to Virginia Beach June 30-July 2

Crystal Graham
Published date:

totally tribute music festThe Totally Tribute Music Fest returns to Virginia Beach at the 17th and 24th Street Parks June 30-July 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

The Totally Tribute Music Fest, presented by Virginia Beach, Beach Events, and IMGoing, is a grand celebration of the music brought to the world by some of your favorite artists and bands. This high-energy, part-serious, part-camp, but pure performance weekend of tribute bands guarantees something for everyone.

This year’s featured music genre reflects the beloved “hairband,” rock, and grunge eras so be prepared to experience the music of a lifetime by some of the greatest tribute performers from around the U.S. Tribute bands will play music from Nirvana, Van Halen, Def Leppard, Heart, Metallica, Soundgarden, Audioslave and Guns N’ Roses.

Friday, June 30

  • 17th Street Park: Nirvanna (Nirvana)
  • 24th Street Park: 84 (Van Halen) With Special Guest Excitable (Def Leppard)

Saturday, July 1

  • 17th Street Park: Heart Breaker (Heart)
  • 24th Street Park: The Four Horsemen (Metallica)

Sunday, July 2

  • 17th Street Park: Badmotorfinger (Soundgarden & Audioslave)
  • 24th Street Park: Nightrain International (Guns N’ Roses)

The event is free and open to the public.

Proceeds from alcohol sales to benefit The Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.

For more information, visit https://www.beacheventsvb.com.

