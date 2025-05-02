Home Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members
Three Southwest Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison
Photo: © josefkubes/stock.adobe.com

Authorities say members of the MS-13 gang stabbed corrections officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison Friday morning.

According to a report from the Virginia Department of Corrections, five officers were transported to a nearby hospital for outside medical treatment from the 9:45 a.m. attack at the prison, which is located in Big Stone Gap, in Southwest Virginia.

Three officers, including two who suffered minor injuries while responding to the attack, have been discharged. Two officers have been admitted to the hospital and are in stable condition.

A total of six inmates were involved in the attack, five of them, according to a DOC press release, confirmed MS-13 gang members from El Salvador in prison on convictions for violent crimes including aggravated murder, first- and second-degree murder, and rape

The sixth inmate involved in the attack is a confirmed member of the Sureño 13 gang and from the United States, serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

Expect this to be politicized to the nth degree.

