newsthree bridge projects will close roads starting monday in rockingham page and augusta counties
Three bridge projects will close roads starting Monday in Rockingham, Page, Augusta

Rebecca Barnabi
vdot logoThree bridge projects in the area will close roads to through traffic until work is complete.

Signs will guide motorists on detour routes while Virginia Department of Transportation crews replace and rehabilitate three bridges in Rockingham, Page and Augusta counties starting Monday, April 3.

Between Route 672 (Pineville Road) and Route 657 (Longley Road), Route 655 (Lawyer Road) in Rockingham County will be closed April 3 to 14.

Route 611 (Farmview Road) in Page County will be closed between Route 629 (Hollow Run Road) and Route 631 (Hawksbill Avenue) from April 3 to 20 while crews replace the superstructure (beams, deck and railings) on a small bridge over Hollow Run.

In Augusta County, between Route 775 (Buttermilk Road) and Route 773 (Westview School Road), Route 778 (Knightly Mill Road) will be closed from April 3 to 20 while a small bridge over a Broad Run tributary is replaced with a concrete box culvert.

All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

