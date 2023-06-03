Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsthe cm punk effect why tony khan desperately needs his top draw back
Sports

The CM Punk Effect: Why Tony Khan desperately needs his top draw back

Chris Graham
Published date:
cm punk collision
Photo: AEW

If you’re still wondering why Tony Khan pushed the CM Punk button what would seem to be a couple of weeks early, yeah, it was all about business.

Khan announced this week that Punk will return for the debut episode of AEW “Collision” on June 17, after weeks of allowing fans to speculate on Punk’s status, as he had done before Punk’s debut with the promotion back in 2021, to great success – the company drew 1.1 million viewers for its second episode of “Rampage,” still an all-time high for that weekly show.

AEW was at a high point back in 2021; the company is very much not there right now.

Yes, the company is boasting around 70,000 tickets sold for its Aug. 27 Wembley Stadium show (WrestleTix puts the actual sale number at 61,585 – still not bad), but that’s an obvious one-off.

AEW has been playing in front of less-than-full houses for a few weeks now. According to WrestleTix, the May 24 “Dynamite” in Las Vegas was as 77.7 percent capacity for the “Double or Nothing” go-home show, and the pay-per-view itself was at 87.9 percent capacity, with 1,412 tickets unsold.

This week’s “Dynamite” in San Diego was bad, bad, bad for business – at 56.2 percent capacity, with 3,040 available tickets from the 6,947-seat show setup.

Even with this week’s announcement that Punk will return for “Collision” on June 17 in his hometown of Chicago, there are still, at this writing, 2,172 available tickets for a setup of 8,698, putting the show at 75.0 percent capacity with two weeks to go.

One other business note to throw in here: “Double or Nothing” drew an estimated 130,000 to 135,000 pay-per-view buys, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Wrestlenomics, which would have more reliable numbers, hasn’t weighed in with a report on the PPV buys for the most recent show yet, but the site pegged last year’s “Double or Nothing” at 165,000.

That decrease, in the range of 18 percent, represents a drop of $1.5 million in gross revenues from last year to this year.

Let’s call this the CM Punk Effect.

The company’s top draw has been out for nine months with injury and the remaining fallout from the post-“All Out” brawl with AEW executive vice presidents Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson.

Whatever the EVPs may think about Punk, the company needs him back, to move tickets and get people hitting buy on AEW PPVs again.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Residents rally in Staunton against gun violence in the U.S.
2 Update: Chief Medical Examiner identifies skeletal remains found in Augusta County
3 Environmental groups blast Biden capitulation to Manchin on Mountain Valley Pipeline
4 U.S. Senate says no to Biden’s student debt relief plan for Americans
5 Augusta County: Woman in custody after standoff with sheriff’s deputies

Latest News

massey cancer center vcu
Virginia

VCU Massey Cancer Center designation to bring more access, clinical trials to Richmond area

Crystal Graham
depression
U.S./World

Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges

Crystal Graham

Legislators have reintroduced the Barriers to Suicide Act to create grants for state and local governments to fund nets and barriers on bridges.

birds
Local

Be on the lookout for harmful algae blooms in natural water this summer

Crystal Graham

The Blue Ridge Health District is reminding Virginians to use caution when swimming this summer in a natural body of water.

jan. 6 capitol insurrection
U.S./World

Conspirators for the Constitution: When anti-government speech becomes sedition

John Whitehead
road
Local

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of June 5-9

Chris Graham
American Shakespeare Center
Culture

American Shakespeare Center announces schedule for 35th anniversary season

Chris Graham
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Gwinnett Braves dominate Norfolk, 16-0: Season-worst loss for Tides

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy