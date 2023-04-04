Countries
Podcast: Tempers flaring in NASCAR as the series heads to the dirt in Bristol

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarKyle Larson got the win in Richmond, and now NASCAR, whose stars seem to be at odds with each other, and their own crews, heads to the dirt in Bristol.

Rod Mullins, our intrepid NASCAR writer, will be there this weekend. He gets us ready for the mud that will be flying.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

