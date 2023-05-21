Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newssummer means more farm vehicles we need to share the road
Local

Summer means more farm vehicles: We need to share the road

Chris Graham
Published date:
farm tractor road
(© Volodymyr – stock.adobe.com)

Robert Janney, a hay farmer in Floyd County, is like other farmers who need to hit the road with oversized heavy equipment from time to time.

Comes with the job.

Also what comes with the job: the birds.

“It’s no fun being out on a tractor while people flip you a bird because they think you’re in the way,” said Janney, who has taken to getting out on the road at off-peak times, like Sunday mornings, to try to avoid not only the birds, but the dangers of being on the road with his farm equipment, and impatient motorists.

“We’re all trying to make a living, and everybody’s in a hurry, but we need to share the road,” Janney said.

Virginia Farm Bureau is highlighting the fact that, with summer approaching, we’re going to be seeing increased farm-equipment activity on rural roadways.

“To get forage quality in dry hay, you need to get it dried down completely, and quickly,” said Matt Booher, a Virginia Cooperative Extension crop and soil sciences agent in Rockingham County. “That’s the challenge. We tend to get scattered rain this time of year. And as forages mature and put out seed heads, the quality starts to drop pretty quickly. So that also puts you in a rush to get out and mow the fields before they get too mature. It’s a short window of time.”

With the planting season in full swing, motorists are urged to respectfully share the road, said Dana Fisher, chairman of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Farm Safety Advisory Committee.

“Our food systems depend on transportation,” Fisher said. “As farmers are doing their part, motorists should take necessary precautions to ensure everybody reaches their destination safely.”

Janney, who has grown orchard grass fescue for feeder cattle for over 30 years, said heavy equipment didn’t utilize public roadways as frequently when farmland was more contiguous. However, as development and land loss encroach on agricultural activities, motorists should expect to share the road with equipment.

He recalled a fatality in 2018, when a motorcyclist in a no-passing zone struck a farm tractor turning left into a private drive.

Visibility is key. “Slow down. Give space,” Janney said.

“If I have a big baler behind me, I can’t see you,” he said. “If I’m getting ready to make a left turn and you’re impatient and whip out to pass me, we’re going to meet in the road, and it’s going to be a problem.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 First in their family: 17 JMU graduates fulfill dream of college graduation this weekend
2 ‘Safety and innovation’: Amazon’s Fishersville facility is hiring, with 300 open jobs
3 Music artist Kevin Gates: Mental health struggles shouldn’t be taboo
4 Reece Beekman impresses at NBA Draft Combine: He now has a decision to make
5 The only way this week’s ACC news makes sense: UVA, Virginia Tech, others end up in the SEC

Latest News

grill cookout hot dog hamburger fire
U.S./World

It’s grillin’ season: Beware of the risk of fires, foodborne illnesses when you cook out

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Youngkin touts Virginia job numbers, highlighting growth in U.S. economy under Biden

Chris Graham

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, trying to position himself for what will be a doomed bid at the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is trying to walk a fine line on touting jobs numbers.

republicans 2024
U.S./World

Republicans with eyes on 2024 nomination in a race to the bottom

Tom H. Hastings

The 2024 Republican presidential primary is really shaping up. Amongst the randos running, the race to the bottom is now underway.

school
U.S./World

Bill would ban schools from physically restraining, secluding children as discipline

Chris Graham
jennifer ackerman author owl
Culture

Book talk to focus on exploration of owls across the globe

Crystal Graham
mailbag
U.S./World

Mailbag: One reader tries to get me fired for ‘gross incompetence,’ which, good luck with that

Chris Graham
cville band performance at the paramount
Culture

Cville Band announces summer season with three free shows at The Paramount Theater

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy