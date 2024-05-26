Streaking Squirrels make it five of six in series with Bowie with Sunday win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels made it five of six in their week-long series with the Bowie Baysox, taking the Sunday series finale, 8-7.

The Squirrels (22-23), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are now 10-2 in their last 12 games.

With the score tied, 5-5, entering the top of the eighth inning, Jimmy Glowenke blasted a two-run homer against Baysox reliever Ryan Hennan (1-2, 8.40 ERA) to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-5 lead.

Later in the inning, Luis Toribio brought home Andy Thomas with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 8-5.

The Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, picked up RBI hits from Anthony Servideo and Samuel Basallo in the bottom of the eighth to close within a run, but Flying Squirrels reliever Evan Gates (1-1, 1.80 ERA, 2 saves) stranded a pair of runners that inning, and worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at The Diamond.

Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (1-1, 2.29 ERA) will start on the mound for Richmond.

On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Flying Squirrels “Is the Game Still On?” Umbrella presented by Pepsi. The gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.