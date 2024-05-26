Countries
Home Streaking Squirrels make it five of six in series with Bowie with Sunday win
Sports

Streaking Squirrels make it five of six in series with Bowie with Sunday win

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrels The Richmond Flying Squirrels made it five of six in their week-long series with the Bowie Baysox, taking the Sunday series finale, 8-7.

The Squirrels (22-23), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are now 10-2 in their last 12 games.

With the score tied, 5-5, entering the top of the eighth inning, Jimmy Glowenke blasted a two-run homer against Baysox reliever Ryan Hennan (1-2, 8.40 ERA) to give the Flying Squirrels a 7-5 lead.

Later in the inning, Luis Toribio brought home Andy Thomas with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 8-5.

The Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, picked up RBI hits from Anthony Servideo and Samuel Basallo in the bottom of the eighth to close within a run, but Flying Squirrels reliever Evan Gates (1-1, 1.80 ERA, 2 saves) stranded a pair of runners that inning, and worked a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday at The Diamond.

Right-hander Hayden Birdsong (1-1, 2.29 ERA) will start on the mound for Richmond.

On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a Flying Squirrels “Is the Game Still On?” Umbrella presented by Pepsi. The gates open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

