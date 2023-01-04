Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news staunton mayor resigns political control of city council now up for grabs
Local

Staunton mayor resigns: Political control of City Council now up for grabs

Chris Graham
Published:
staunton
(© Richard – stock.adobe.com)

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes has resigned her seat on the City Council, throwing into the open the political control of the governing body that had, for the past two years, been run by a Republican majority.

The News Leader reported Tuesday that she resigned in a letter read by City Attorney John Blair at the City Council’s reorganization meeting.

According to the paper, Oakes said she is stepping down because she wants to focus on being a grandmother.

For the moment, then, the seven-member City Council is down a member, with three Republicans – Steve Claffey, Amy Darby and Mark Robertson, who were voted in a surprise GOP wave in May 2020 – and three center-left independents – Brad Arrowood, Michele Edwards and and Alice Woods, who were elected in November.

The process for filling Oakes’ open seat gives the power to the existing City Council members, who have until Feb. 17 to vote on a replacement.

If the split-down-the-middle City Council can’t agree on a candidate, the selection will go to the Staunton Circuit Court.

A special election will be held on Nov. 7 to then fill the final year of Oakes’ four-year term.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

James Alan Cattley

Update: Body of missing hiker found in Shenandoah National Park
Chris Graham
waynesboro
,

Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs
Chris Graham

The new Republican majority on Waynesboro City Council made the Facebook talk show conspiracy theory guy, Jim Wood, the vice mayor.

utitec inc cadence

Staunton-based medical and drug manufacturer acquires medical device, components company
Crystal Graham

Cadence, Inc., a leading contract manufacturer of medical and drug delivery devices and specialty commercial products based in Staunton, announced today that it has acquired Utitec, Inc.

Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
Crystal Graham
earth
,

Assessing which is the bigger security threat to the U.S.: Russia, or China?
Chris Graham
mark warner

‘Lawmakers You Need to Know in 2023:’ Mark Warner in Bloomberg’s top 10
Rebecca Barnabi
youth sport football tackle

Scary NFL injury highlights need for CPR, AED training at youth-sports level
Crystal Graham