Update: Construction on new Staunton J&DR District Court facility on schedule

Construction of Staunton’s new Juvenile & Domestic Relations (J&DR) District Court facility in the West End is on schedule and on budget, but some changes have been made to parts of the original plan.

At this week’s City Council meeting, staff updated City Council and the community on how the project has evolved.

The design and footprint of the future two-story courthouse remain the same, however, the decision has been made to demolish all of the remaining buildings on the property. The original intent was to preserve some of the buildings for future government use, but with the buildings in poorer condition than originally known, that plan is proving to be more costly.

Demolishing the buildings makes the most sense financially and considerably opens up the property to more possibilities in the future. Remediation and demolition of the remaining buildings will cost an additional $125,000. In order to keep the buildings, the roof would need to be replaced at an estimated cost of $813,000, and considerable additional future funds would be required to upgrade the interiors and make utilities functional. The funds will now be available for future use. The contractor can also transition right to the demolition work, maximizing efficiency and keeping the cost lower than if a decision was made later to demolish the structures.

The former Heck’s building was completely demolished and construction on the foundation should start the week of July 8, 2024. Abatement work is ongoing in the former Big Lots building and the remaining structures. The demolition of the remaining buildings is expected to start in mid-July.

The city has contracted with TRC to provide a conceptual redevelopment plan that will include options for future use and design of the entire property. Staunton will use numerous data points in the coming months to help steer the process, including the West End Revitalization Strategies Plan and input from City Council.

The new courthouse remains on track for completion in November of 2025.

