Spring Clean-Up gives SAW residents opportunity to dispose of large waste items for free

Residents of Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County are invited to participate in the county’s annual Spring Clean-Up event running April 22-29.

The Spring-Clean Up allows residents of the three localities to dispose of large waste items including car tires and appliances for free at the Augusta County Landfill.

Here are some guidelines for the program:

Automotive waste – Motor oil, hydraulic oil, lead-acid batteries and antifreeze accepted. (Gasoline or other hazardous materials will not be accepted.)

Free tire disposal – 6 car tire limit per household. Fees will not be waived for tractor trailer tires. (Tires on split rims or from businesses will not be accepted.)

Appliances disposal locations include the Augusta Regional Landfill and dumpster locations in Crimora, Mt. Solon and New Hope. There are no fees for county residents.

Landfill accepts appliances free year-round.

No liquids (gas, oils, or hazardous materials) when dropped off.

The landfill is open Monday–Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Visit co.augusta.va.us for more information.