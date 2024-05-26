Shooting at Virginia Beach carnival claims the life of a 15-year-old girl

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in a parking lot on Edwin Drive at Virginia Beach after a fight that had begun between people attending the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival.

The teen, whose name was not released, was one of two people shot and wounded during the incident, which was reported to 911 at 8:31 p.m. Saturday night.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, is in critical condition, according to Virginia Beach Police.

The fight preceding the shootings took place inside the carnival but was broken up by off-duty Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies working secondary employment for the event.

At some point later, it appears the confrontation resumed in the parking lot on Edwin Drive outside of the carnival event area. At least one individual produced a firearm and fired shots.

“The increase in youth gun violence that we are experiencing in our community is disturbing and reprehensible. It is heartbreaking to continue to see young lives being lost and families torn apart by these senseless acts,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.