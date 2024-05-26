Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Shooting at Virginia Beach carnival claims the life of a 15-year-old girl
Public Safety, Virginia

Shooting at Virginia Beach carnival claims the life of a 15-year-old girl

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk virginia beach
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in a parking lot on Edwin Drive at Virginia Beach after a fight that had begun between people attending the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival.

The teen, whose name was not released, was one of two people shot and wounded during the incident, which was reported to 911 at 8:31 p.m. Saturday night.

The second victim, an 18-year-old male, is in critical condition, according to Virginia Beach Police.

The fight preceding the shootings took place inside the carnival but was broken up by off-duty Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies working secondary employment for the event.

At some point later, it appears the confrontation resumed in the parking lot on Edwin Drive outside of the carnival event area. At least one individual produced a firearm and fired shots.

“The increase in youth gun violence that we are experiencing in our community is disturbing and reprehensible. It is heartbreaking to continue to see young lives being lost and families torn apart by these senseless acts,” Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
2 Fox News shocker: DOJ searches of Biden homes included deadly force authorizations
3 Update on controversial Waynesboro High School hires: No news is the news
4 Petersburg drug dealer with fancy Gucci bag sentenced to more than 10 years
5 Website pools food resources for Harrisonburg, Rockingham County residents

Latest News

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Streaking Squirrels make it five of six in series with Bowie with Sunday win

Chris Graham
congress money
Politics, US & World

Good, Cline have issues, again, with Biden student-loan debt forgiveness

Chris Graham

Bob Good, being a Republican, can’t see that his criticism of the Biden administration’s latest effort to target student-loan debt are the height of hypocrisy.

arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County man arrested after allegedly groping boy in McIntire Park

Crystal Graham

An Albemarle County man was arrested Saturday after an alleged sex offense involving a 10-year-old boy at McIntire Park in Charlottesville.

tornado storm
Climate, Public Safety, Virginia

Severe weather including chance of tornado Monday in Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Crystal Graham
police crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Two Martinsville teens dead in fiery wreck in Henry County Saturday morning

Crystal Graham
lacrosse
Sports

Maryland dominates Virginia on faceoffs, defense, in 12-6 semifinal win

Chris Graham
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Climate, Politics, US & World

Local, state officials pressure feds over Mountain Valley Pipeline start date

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status