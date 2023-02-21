Secure Solar Futures to install panels on 12 schools in Prince William County

Staunton-based Secure Solar Futures will install solar power systems on 12 school buildings in Prince William County.

Secure Solar Futures provides on-site clean energy and educational programs to K-12 schools. Prince William County will be the 34th largest school district to partner with the company for 7.9 MW of solar capacity and educational programs, which will save the school district more than $16 million in energy costs for the next 25 years. The school system has an enrollment of 90,000 students.

Secure Solar Futures has installed solar panels on Augusta County Schools and Waynesboro Schools.

“One of the largest school districts in the country going solar makes Prince William County Schools a national leader on clean energy and sustainability,” Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Solar Futures, said. “The schools will showcase solar power systems right on location. That will send a powerful message to students that they don’t have to wait for the clean energy economy to arrive in the future. It’s already here.”

The company will own and operate all solar equipment and sell the power to the schools at a rate lower than the local electric utility during the term of the agreement.

“I’m thrilled that we are bringing solar power to Prince William County Schools. Not only will this help the school division save money, but it will help move PWCS away from nonrenewable energy sources and toward reducing our greenhouse gas emissions,” Jennifer Rokasky, a PWCS Energy and Sustainability Team member and project lead for Solar PPA, said.

Solar panel installation will begin spring of 2023 and is expected to conclude by the end of 2023.