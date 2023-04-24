Season finale of Three Notch’d Road presents ‘Southern Warmth’ concert

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble presents its season finale titled “Southern Warmth” featuring soprano Addy Sterrett with concerts May 5-7 in Staunton, Richmond and Keswick.

The presentation is the fourth program of the 12th Season and part of “The Four Corners of Europe” 2022-23 tour.

This program will include Italian airs by G.F. Handel and Antonio Vivaldi, chamber music of Luigi Boccherini, and works from Croatia, Portugal, and Spain.

Concerts will be held:

May 5: Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton, 7:30 p.m.

May 6: All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Rd., Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

May 7: Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick, 4 p.m.

Artists for the concerts are:

Addy Sterrett, soprano

Christa Patton, harp

Anne Timberlake, recorders

Fiona Hughes, Artistic Director, baroque violin

Benjamin Wyatt, baroque cello

Todd Fickley, portative pipe organ

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $10 for youth/student tickets.

Three Notch’d Road has appeared at the Garth Newel Music Center, Waterford Concert Series, the Ewell Concert Series at the College of William & Mary, Shenandoah University’s Bach-Handel Festival, the Boston Early Music Festival Fringe Concert Series, the Tuesday Concert Series at Church of the Epiphany in Washington, DC, and in collaboration with the University of Virginia Chamber Singers under the direction of Michael Slon.

The 12th season is sponsored in part by grants from the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation Central Blue Ridge, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rea Charitable Trust.

For more information or for advance tickets, visit https://www.tnrbaroque.org/concerts/