newsseason finale of three notchd road presents southern warmth concert
Culture

Season finale of Three Notch’d Road presents ‘Southern Warmth’ concert

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Soprano Addy Sterrett

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble presents its season finale titled “Southern Warmth” featuring soprano Addy Sterrett with concerts May 5-7 in Staunton, Richmond and Keswick.

The presentation is the fourth program of the 12th Season and part of “The Four Corners of Europe” 2022-23 tour.

This program will include Italian airs by G.F. Handel and Antonio Vivaldi, chamber music of Luigi Boccherini, and works from Croatia, Portugal, and Spain.

Concerts will be held:

  • May 5: Trinity Episcopal Church, 214 W. Beverley St., Staunton, 7:30 p.m.
  • May 6: All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Rd., Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
  • May 7: Grace Episcopal Church, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick, 4 p.m.

Artists for the concerts are:

  • Addy Sterrett, soprano
  • Christa Patton, harp
  • Anne Timberlake, recorders
  • Fiona Hughes, Artistic Director, baroque violin
  • Benjamin Wyatt, baroque cello
  • Todd Fickley, portative pipe organ

Tickets are $25 for general admission or $10 for youth/student tickets.

Three Notch’d Road has appeared at the Garth Newel Music Center, Waterford Concert Series, the Ewell Concert Series at the College of William & Mary, Shenandoah University’s Bach-Handel Festival, the Boston Early Music Festival Fringe Concert Series, the Tuesday Concert Series at Church of the Epiphany in Washington, DC, and in collaboration with the University of Virginia Chamber Singers under the direction of Michael Slon.

The 12th season is sponsored in part by grants from the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, the Community Foundation Central Blue Ridge, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Rea Charitable Trust.

For more information or for advance tickets, visit https://www.tnrbaroque.org/concerts/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

