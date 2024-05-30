Augusta County: Route 11 crash claims life of 62-year-old Greenville resident

A single-vehicle crash on Route 11 claimed the life of a 62-year-old Augusta County resident on Tuesday evening.

Lennie G. Losh, 62, of Greenville, died at the scene.

A passenger, James W. Earhart, 74, suffered serious injuries.

Earhart and Losh were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP reports the 5:40 p.m. crash occurred when a Tacoma truck driven by Losh heading northbound ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, hitting two signs and overturning. The accident occurred near the intersection with Peyton Hill Road.

The crash remains under investigation.