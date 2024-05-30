Countries
Augusta County: Route 11 crash claims life of 62-year-old Greenville resident
Local, Public Safety

Augusta County: Route 11 crash claims life of 62-year-old Greenville resident

Crystal Graham
Published date:
augusta county sheriff
(© MargJohnsonVA – stock.adobe.com)

A single-vehicle crash on Route 11 claimed the life of a 62-year-old Augusta County resident on Tuesday evening.

Lennie G. Losh, 62, of Greenville, died at the scene.

A passenger, James W. Earhart, 74, suffered serious injuries.

Earhart and Losh were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP reports the 5:40 p.m. crash occurred when a Tacoma truck driven by Losh heading northbound ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, hitting two signs and overturning. The accident occurred near the intersection with Peyton Hill Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

