The Rappahannock Tribe has acquired 969 acres of ancestral land at Fones Cliffs on the eastern side of the Rappahannock River.

Through collaborative efforts with The Conservation Fund and a conservation easement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Tribe will co-steward the land with the Rappahannock River Valley National Wildlife Refuge “as the eagles fly, not as boundaries lie.”

“It is with a grateful heart that we celebrate this incredible accomplishment on behalf of the Rappahannock Tribe,” the tribe’s chief, Anne Richardson, said. “This is the answer to the prayers of many generations to be returned to the Lands of Our Fathers. Now this land will be preserved for our Tribe forever and we will be able to return and commune with the land to heal the brokenness of our people.”

The property, which for years was under threat of significant commercial and residential development, represents the largest unprotected portion of Fones Cliffs.

TCF purchased the land through a bankruptcy proceeding in 2022. The previous owner, the Virginia True Corporation, had intended to build an exclusive resort and second home development on the property.

Unpermitted work to clear the land triggered a series of events that culminated with the corporation’s bankruptcy and sale of the property at auction. TCF was the highest bid at the ensuing auction, paying $8.1 million.

Following the auction, TCF worked with its partners at USFWS and the Tribe to permanently conserve the property and protect the site’s natural resources and cultural importance.

Ultimately, USFWS purchased a conservation easement on the land using federal funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, clearing a path for TCF to transfer the land to the Tribe.

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources will hold an additional easement to protect the cultural, historic, and forest resources of the property.

“Returning this land to the care and stewardship of the Rappahannock Tribe is an emotional and important action – for the river, the land and for the Rappahannock people,” said Heather Richards, The Conservation Fund’s vice president and Mid-Atlantic regional director. “It has been an honor to work with the Tribe to achieve this momentous accomplishment.”

Fones Cliffs supports one of the largest concentrations of nesting bald eagles along the Atlantic coast. Those eagles and other nesting populations of at-risk migratory birds were in jeopardy before the Tribe rematriated the land.

Traditional Ecological Knowledge will now be used to help manage the land and restore its natural balance in the ecosystem.

This acquisition represents the second major rematriation of land at Fones Cliffs for the Tribe in recent years. In 2022, the Rappahannock Tribe, a federally recognized tribe, and one of the 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia, reacquired 465 acres of sacred land at Fones Cliffs where, before contact with European settlers, the Tribe lived in three recorded villages: Wecuppom, Matchopick and Pissacoack.

Beyond holding many historic memories for the Tribe, Fones Cliffs is where the Tribe first encountered and defended their homeland against Captain John Smith in 1608.

The newly acquired 969 acres presents fresh opportunities for the Tribe to expand its Return to the River program, which trains Tribal youth in traditional river knowledge and practices.

The Tribe also has plans to create hiking trails where visitors can learn about plants and animals native to the area while immersing themselves in Rappahannock history.