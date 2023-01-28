Preview: Virginia Tech looks to build on win over Duke tonight with Syracuse

Virginia Tech ended its month-plus-long losing skid on Monday when the Hokies beat Duke in Blacksburg, but there is still plenty of work to be done for Mike Young’s team.

While some bracketologists put them close to the bubble when it comes to the NCAA Tournament, the truth is that the team cannot think too much about it, rather needing to figure out how to correct the issues that have derailed their season time and time again.

On Saturday night, they have another chance when the Syracuse Orange visit Southwest Virginia for an Atlantic Coast Conference showdown. It’s a game Tech really cannot afford to lose if they are going to keep their faint tourney hopes alive, but it’s also one where the Hokies need to correct plenty of things from the first meeting against Cuse.

During the seven-game losing streak, Tech lost 82-72 in the Carrier Down on January 11. That battle two weeks ago saw the debut of the injured-again freshman Rodney Rice, and it was a contest the Hokies led in the second half, but like so many, they could not produce late.

In order to beat Syracuse this time around, things will need to be much different.

Here are three keys to the game

Continue to make Cattoor a focal point: The stellar senior, a huge part of the team’s offense and defense, did not play in that game against the Cuse, but boy did they need him terribly. The Hokies got the looks they wanted with some stellar ball movement, but the shots just weren’t falling, going 3-for-18 from deep, a dismal number for any team. But since his return from injury, he’s been more good than bad. He was off against Clemson with his six points, four rebounds and three assists, but he looked sharp against Virginia in his first game back, scoring 11 points, six rebounds and five assists. Then in Monday’s win against Duke, he had 15 points and two steals, one of which sealed the game on the Blue Devils’ in-bounds pass. He just means so much to these team on both ends of the court, and having him give them a chance in any game they place.

Feed Lynn Kidd early: Kidd had a bunch of success against that Syracuse zone, and that resulted in some open 3-point shots. The issue is, Tech just did not convert enough of them. But they will need the big man to again perform well. He was 4-5 from the field in that game for 10 points and six boards, putting back-to-back games of double-digit points. He has done it in limited minutes, having not surpassed 20 minutes once this season. But he makes an impact in those limited opportunities and will need to do so here. He needs to get into the middle of the zone and not be afraid to attack the basket, because he’s shown the ability to have a soft touch around the rim. He’s key to getting this victory.

Protect the perimeter: This is something that should be instantly better with Cattoor on the floor. Syracuse shot 50 percent from deep in the first meeting, converting 8-for-16. The Orange were able to establish the inside early to then open it up for the likes of Joseph Girard (24 points) and Judah Mintz (12 points). Cattoor is the top perimeter defender on this team, and don’t be surprised if he is on Girard defensively, giving him the chance to get inside a bit but looking to push him to the wings.