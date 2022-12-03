Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news preview usmnt set to face netherlands on saturday in 2022 world cup
Sports

Preview: USMNT set to face Netherlands on Saturday in 2022 World Cup

Chris Graham
Published:
2022 World Cup
(© JorgeEduardo – stock.adobe.com)

The United States men’s national team will play their biggest game in arguably a decade when they face the Netherlands in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday. The mighty Dutch enter as the favorites, but the United States has been efficient after finishing the group stage undefeated with a win and two draws.

Injuries were the big concern leading up to this game, but things seem to be headed in the right direction ahead of the 10 a.m. kickoff on Fox as the likes of Christian Pulisic (pelvis) and Josh Sargent (ankle) trained with the team on Friday.

The same cannot be said for the Netherlands, however. While there aren’t big injury concerns, there are reports of the flu hitting the Dutch camp and potentially preventing some key players from playing. The biggest name is that of Frenkie de Jong, the Barcelona midfielder tasked with creating the attacking opportunities for Louis van Gaal’s side. The manager hinted that all of his players will be available for the match, but it is surely something to watch.
While their histories are very different, both teams will enter this game with a ton of hunger. The Dutch have been runners-up in this tournament three times, most recently in 2010. The Americans last made a good run in 2002, advancing to the quarterfinal. But these are two proud national teams that failed to qualify for Russia 2018, adding a bit more urgency and importance this time around to rid themselves of the sour tastes of failed qualification for global respect on the biggest stage. Only one team can advance, and the odds-on favorites are the touch with young talent Cody Gapko in the running for top scorer with three goals.

As for the U.S, making it to this point is a big success, and anything that comes after is a cherry on top. But fans of the red, white and blue will be hoping that their journey on Qatar has just starting getting good

About Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

group therapy
,

Mental-health expert: ‘Possibility for recovery and healing’ after UVA Football tragedy
Crystal Graham
interstate 81

Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
Chris Graham

VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday.

richmond spiders football

Richmond back in the FCS postseason for the first time since 2016
Scott Ratcliffe

After registering a convincing win last week in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs, Richmond travels 2,782 miles out West, looking for an upset over unbeaten, No. 2 seed Sacramento State Saturday afternoon at 5 (ESPN+).

William & Mary football

William & Mary, under former UVA coach Mike London, set to open FCS playoffs
Scott Ratcliffe

Christmas trees and wreaths presented to Virginia governor for 2022 holiday season
Rebecca Barnabi
lamar jackson

Lamar Jackson addresses ‘Eat Dick’-gate: ‘I apologize if I hurt feelings out there’
Chris Graham
the elite aew

AEW’s big problem: The Elite pushed CM Punk out, and they can’t draw a dime
Chris Graham